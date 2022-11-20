Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

The final match of the four-day Mahinder Singh Munshi Hockey Tournament Junior (U-19) was played on Saturday at PAP Hockey Ground here.

Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Hockey Society president and Dhyanchand awardee Olympian Davinder Singh Garcha and members of Mahinder Munshi Hockey Association welcomed the chief guest of today’s match Surinder Singh Sodhi, who is an Olympian and Arjuna awardee, Harpreet Singh Mander, a former IG Olympian, and other distinguished guests.

The final match was played between Roundglass Hockey Academy and Surjit Hockey Academy. Both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time. Surjit Academy beat Roundglass 4-3 in the shootout. Mandeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pradeep Singh and Mandeep Singh scored one goal each for Surjit Academy. Gursewak Singh scored two goals and Zeman one goal for Roundglass. Earlier, in the third place match, SGPC, Amritsar, beat CRZ, Sonepat, 1-0, with Harpreet Singh scoring a goal for the winning side.

The winning team was presented with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by Udham Singh Hundal and Sahib Singh Hundal (both brothers from Canada). Second prize of Rs 51,000 and third prize of Rs 25,000 and a trophy each were presented to Tejwant Shokar and Jas. The winner and runner-up trophies were presented by their son Amarinderjit Singh Sidhu in memory of Hukum Singh Sidhu and Manjit Kaur Sidhu.

Arshdeep Singh of Surjit Academy was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, Daljeet Singh of SGPC, Amritsar, the Best Full Back; Amdeep of CRZ Best Half; and Gursewak Singh of Roundglass Best Forward.

Didar Singh Kahlon of the US gave away the players Rs 5,000 and a hockey stick each. The Best Player of the tournament, Prabhdeep Singh, of Surjit Academy, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000 by Varinder Singh’s family.