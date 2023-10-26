Surjit hockey Championship: Indian Navy Mumbai win opening tie

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

Hockey teams from Pakistan will not be part of the Surjit Hockey Tournament. The whole excitement of the match was built around the teams that were expected to reach. Kulbir Sajni from the Surjit Hockey Society said instead Asian Champions members of Indian Hockey Team would be part of the tournament and they would play.

Indian Navy Mumbai defeated FCI Delhi by a hard-fought 3-2 margin in the opening match of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament to advance to the next round. The said tournament, which started at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh and Rajan Berry of Indian Oil presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Balkar Singh said the floodlights of Surjit Hockey Stadium would be changed soon. He said the Surjit Hockey Tournament made an important contribution towards Indian hockey. On the occasion, Rajan Berry of Indian Oil said a modern scoreboard would be installed by Indian Oil in Surjit Hockey Stadium.

In the opening match, both the teams showed their best. In the 6th minute of the game, Susheel Dhanwar of Indian Navy scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 20th minute of the game, FCI Delhi’s Akshay Dubey equalized through a penalty corner. Both teams were tied at 1-1 at half time.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Indian Navy’s Susheel Dhanwar converted the penalty corner into a goal to make the score 2-1. In the 44th minute of the game, Indian Navy’s Sanjit Topo scored a penalty corner to make the score 3-1. In the next minute, FCI’s Agyapal scored a goal to make the score 2-3.

On October 26, matches will be played: BSF Jalandhar vs CAG Delhi and Punjab Police vs Indian Navy Mumbai.

