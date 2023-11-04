Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

International player Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helped Indian Oil Mumbai lift the title of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament by defeating CAG Delhi (5-3) at Surjit Hockey Stadium here today.

The winning team, which lifted the trophy for the fifth time, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5.50 lakh, sponsored by Gakhal Brothers (USA), and a trophy in memory of Baldev Singh Randhawa. The runner-up team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 2.51 lakh, sponsored by Balwinder Singh Saini (Germany) in memory of his father, and a trophy in memory of NK Agarwal.

Player of the Tournament Olympian Manpreet Singh (Punjab Police Jalandhar) was awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000, sponsored by Ranbir Singh Rana Tut in memory of his father. Rising Player of the Tournament Rajbir Singh (Indian Oil) was awarded a cash prize of Rs 31,000 (sponsored by GS Dhillon IG). Both teams were honoured with shoes by Nitin Kohli, president of Hockey Punjab and owner of Tracer Shoes.

Chief guest Harpal Singh Cheema announced Rs 20 lakh for Surjit Hockey Society and congratulated Punjabi players who won gold medal for the hockey team in the Asian Games.

Before the final match, Punjabi singer Harjit Harman enthralled the audience with his songs. Girls of St Francis School, Kartarpur, mesmerised the audience with giddha and bhangra performances.

In the 13th minute of the game, Indian Oil international Gurjinder Singh converted the fourth penalty corner to make the score 1-0. In the 15th minute, CAG Delhi’s Venkatesh Telugu converted the 6th penalty corner into a goal to equalise the score (1-1). In the 22nd minute of the second quarter of the game, Gurjinder Singh of Indian Oil once again scored through a penalty corner to make the score 2-1. Indian Oil Mumbai was leading 2-1 at half time.

In the 48th minute, CAG Delhi’s Pramod converted the penalty stroke into a goal to level the score at 2-2. In the 49th minute, Olympian Dilpreet Singh of Indian Oil converted the penalty corner into a goal to take the score to 3-2. In the 55th minute, Indian Oil’s Sumit Kumar scored a penalty corner to take the score to 4-2. In the 56th minute, CAG Delhi’s Pramod converted the penalty stroke into a goal to make the score 4-3. In the next minute, Indian Oil’s Gurjinder Singh converted another penalty corner to take the score to 5-3.

#Hockey #Mumbai