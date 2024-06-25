Surjit Hockey Society CEO meets Pakistan counterparts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

The CEO of Surjit Hockey Society Iqbal Singh Sandhu met Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti and Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan at PHF headquarters in Lahore.

During the meeting, Iqbal invited them for the 41st Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament and 2nd Surjit 5S Women’s Hockey Gold Cup in Punjab (India) and also talked about the participation of Pakistani players in it.

PHF president Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti accepted the invitation and said that in the past, players from Pakistan have had gone to Punjab and participated in the events. “We will maintain the tradition. We also invite you to visit Pakistan with a team, this will promote harmony and love between the players of both sides,” PHF Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan said. He also thanked Iqbal for his visit. Later, a souvenir was also presented to Iqbal Singh Sandhu on behalf of PHF.

