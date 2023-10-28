 Surjit Hockey Tournament: Army XI Delhi, Indian Oil Mumbai register victories in league round : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Surjit Hockey Tournament: Army XI Delhi, Indian Oil Mumbai register victories in league round

Surjit Hockey Tournament: Army XI Delhi, Indian Oil Mumbai register victories in league round

Surjit Hockey Tournament: Army XI Delhi, Indian Oil Mumbai register victories in league round

A match in progress between Army XI Delhi (blue dress) and Punjab Police during the ongoing Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Army XI Delhi defeated Punjab Police Jalandhar by a margin of 3-2 and Indian Oil Mumbai defeated CAG Delhi by a margin of 7-1 to get three points in the league round. On the third day of the ongoing 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, two league round matches were played. Indian Oil’s Gurjinder Singh scored the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Today’s first league match was played in Pool B between former winners Punjab Police and former winners Army XI. In the first quarter of the game, the Army XI attacked Punjab Police several times, but in the second quarter, Punjab Police made a planned attack and in the 27th minute of the game, Manpreet Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, converted a penalty stroke into goal, making the score 1-0.

In the 35th minute of the game after half-time, Army XI’s Harman Singh converted a penalty stroke to level the score 1-1. In the 37th minute of the game, Army XI’s Paramjit Singh converted a penalty corner to make the score 2-1. In the 41st minute, Masihidas Haring scored a field goal to make the score 3-1. In the last minute of the game, Olympian Manpreet Singh from Punjab Police converted a penalty corner into goal to reduce the lead 2-3.

The second match was played in Pool A between former winners Indian Oil Mumbai and CAG Delhi. In the fourth minute of the game, Indian Oil international Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner to make the score 1-0. In the 12th minute of the game, Indian Oil’s Sunil Yadav converted the penalty stroke into a goal to make the lead 2-0. In the 16th minute of the game, Olympian Simranjit Singh from Indian Oil scored a penalty corner to make the score 3-0. In the 29th minute, the international player of Indian Oil Talwinder Singh scored a field goal to make the score 4-0.

After half-time, Indian Oil’s Sumit Kumar scored a goal in the 34th minute and Gurjinder Singh scored in the 42nd minute to make the score 6-0. CAG’s Venkatesh Telugu scored a goal in the 52nd minute of the game to make the score 1-6. Gurjinder Singh of Indian Oil scored a goal in the 54th minute. Gurjinder Singh scored the first hat-trick of the tournament in the 7-1 win of Indian Oil Mumbai over CAG Delhi.

#Hockey #Mumbai #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published