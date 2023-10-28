Surjit Hockey Tournament: Army XI Delhi, Indian Oil Mumbai register victories in league round

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Army XI Delhi defeated Punjab Police Jalandhar by a margin of 3-2 and Indian Oil Mumbai defeated CAG Delhi by a margin of 7-1 to get three points in the league round. On the third day of the ongoing 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, two league round matches were played. Indian Oil’s Gurjinder Singh scored the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Today’s first league match was played in Pool B between former winners Punjab Police and former winners Army XI. In the first quarter of the game, the Army XI attacked Punjab Police several times, but in the second quarter, Punjab Police made a planned attack and in the 27th minute of the game, Manpreet Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, converted a penalty stroke into goal, making the score 1-0.

In the 35th minute of the game after half-time, Army XI’s Harman Singh converted a penalty stroke to level the score 1-1. In the 37th minute of the game, Army XI’s Paramjit Singh converted a penalty corner to make the score 2-1. In the 41st minute, Masihidas Haring scored a field goal to make the score 3-1. In the last minute of the game, Olympian Manpreet Singh from Punjab Police converted a penalty corner into goal to reduce the lead 2-3.

The second match was played in Pool A between former winners Indian Oil Mumbai and CAG Delhi. In the fourth minute of the game, Indian Oil international Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner to make the score 1-0. In the 12th minute of the game, Indian Oil’s Sunil Yadav converted the penalty stroke into a goal to make the lead 2-0. In the 16th minute of the game, Olympian Simranjit Singh from Indian Oil scored a penalty corner to make the score 3-0. In the 29th minute, the international player of Indian Oil Talwinder Singh scored a field goal to make the score 4-0.

After half-time, Indian Oil’s Sumit Kumar scored a goal in the 34th minute and Gurjinder Singh scored in the 42nd minute to make the score 6-0. CAG’s Venkatesh Telugu scored a goal in the 52nd minute of the game to make the score 1-6. Gurjinder Singh of Indian Oil scored a goal in the 54th minute. Gurjinder Singh scored the first hat-trick of the tournament in the 7-1 win of Indian Oil Mumbai over CAG Delhi.

