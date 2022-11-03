Surjit hockey tourney semi-finals today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The Indian Oil-Mumbai will clash swords with Punjab National Bank-Delhi while Punjab & Sind Bank will take on the Indian Railways in the semi-finals of the 39th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey tournament here on November 3.

On the last day of the league round, Punjab and Sind Bank defeated ASC-Jalandhar by a margin of 7-1 in Pool B and entered the semi-finals and in the Pool A, the Indian Air Force defeated the Punjab Police by 5-2.

In the last league match of Pool-B between Punjab & Sind Bank and ASC Jalandhar, the Punjab & Sind bank dominated the game right from the beginning. In the first minute, Jarmanjeet Singh scored (1-0). After that, Jaskaran Singh scored in the 15th, 25th and 27th minutes (4-0). In the 29th minute, Harmanjit Singh scored from the right flank (5-0). In the third quarter, Asc’s Manmeet Singh reduced the margin (1-5). In the 52nd minute, Jaskaran Singh of the Bank converted the penalty stroke (6-1). In the 56th minute, Arshdeep Singh completed the tally (7-1).

It earned six points from three outings, the Punjab National Bank also had points from three outings and the Army XI had six points from three outings. But on a better goal average, the Punjab & Sind Bank topped the pool. They scored 11 goals and conceded 6 goals. The Punjab National Bank scored 9 goals and conceded 6 goals. The Army scored 6 goals and conceded 5 goals.

In Pool-A, the last league match was played between the Punjab Police and the Indian Air Force. In the 33rd minute, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar of the Air Force scored, and in 44th minute, Sukhdev Singh scored (2-0). In the 53rd minute, the Police reduced the margin when their Paramvir Singh converted a penalty corner (1-2). In the next minute, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar of the Air force scored the field goal (3-1) and in the 5th minute Sukhdev Singh scored (4-1). In the very next minute Punjab police’s Karanbir Singh scored (2-4). In the 59th minute, Air force’s Manid Kerketta completed the tally 5-2.

In this pool, the Indian Oil-Mumbai, the Indian Railways and the Indian Air Force had six points each.

The Indian Oil Mumbai topped Pool A while the Indian Railways got the second spot in pool. The Indian Oil scored 10 goals and conceded three goals. The Indian Railways, on the other hand, scored 6 goals and conceded 6 goals. The Indian Air Force scored eight goals and conceded 10 goals.