Surprise check at BDPO office

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 30

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday, conducted a surprise check at the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Dhilwan.

The BDPO and the Panchayat Officer were reportedly absent. The minister took down the names of all absentees and ordered action.

The staff said the Panchayat Officer had gone to the District Development and Panchayat Office, while the BDPO was attending a court hearing.