Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 18

Harmanbir Singh Gill, DIG, Jalandhar Range, conducted a surprise inspection at the Tanda police station around 7:30 am here today.

The DIG found that only one Moharrir Head Constable (MHC) was present at the police station and that too without arms. The roll call scheduled at 8 am also did not occur. The SHO and the DSP were found sleeping at their homes during the duty hours. Following this, the SHO was suspended and sent to the Police Lines.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma checks papers at a police station. Tribune photo

During the inspection, DIG Gill checked the records of the police station and the presence of the force. Police personnel were given strict guidelines to perform their duties.

The DIG said the surprise inspection was part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at increasing transparency, accountability and efficiency within the police force. Such visits were aimed at strengthening the standards of policing and ensuring that the residents of Punjab get the highest level of service and security.

The DIG told all district chiefs of the Jalandhar range that they could conduct a surprise inspection of any DSP office or police station at any time.

Top cop reviews working

Jalandhar: Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma conducted a surprise checking at police stations here on Tuesday. He reviewed the working of police stations on the basis of various parameters such as maintenance of registers, discipline, interactions with public, welfare and overall performance. During the visit, the Police Commissioner checked records, including duty registers and malkhanas. The CP said he urged the SHOs to maintain more cleanliness within and in the periphery of the police stations and have more visibility on the streets. He assured the officials that outstanding performance would be duly recognised and appreciated. — TNS

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur