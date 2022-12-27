Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

Allottees of the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme today met Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera and EO Rajesh Chaudhary at the JIT office here today.

They handed over a memorandum to the officials demanding possession of their plots with complete basic amenities.

Garbage scattered at the Surya Enclave Extension in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

ML Sehgal, one of the allottees, said the scheme was launched in 2011. It was again re-launched in 2016, but they were yet to get possession with basic amenities.

The allottees told the chairman that the Trust had miserably failed to carry out development work at the site. As a result, the entire land had been converted into a dumping ground and sewage pond, he said.

The allottees said the Trust had carried out a demolition drive at Latifpura. However, they were not taking up the matter of removing illegal encroachments from 45-ft and 120-ft roads, which connect the Domoria Flyover and Surya Enclave Extension.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Improvement Trust officials sought two-month time from the allottees, saying they were working on various schemes and projects. These would be developed at the earliest, they said.

