Surya Enclave Extn allottees demand possession of plots

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

Allottees of the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme today met Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) EO Rajesh Chaudhary here at JIT office on Tuesday, and handed over a complaint letter to him, demanding possession of their plots with complete basic amenities.

Forced to live on rented apartments Many allottees who are senior citizens, have long back paid full payment towards the cost of the plots, but still, they are living in rented apartments as the Trust failed to develop the scheme. — Vishav Kapoor, An allottee

In the letter, the allottees complained that the scheme was launched in 2011 and again re-launched in 2016, but till date they failed to provide possession with basic amenities. The allottees told the EO that the Trust had miserably failed to carry out development work at the site.

The allottees claimed that basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, construction of roads, etc., have not been provided in the said area. “There are heavy overhead electrical wires over the plots in the C block and there are illegal encroachments on 45-ft and 120-ft roads, which connect the Domoria Flyover and Surya Enclave Extension”, they added.

“Despite many reminders to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, no one has bothered to develop the Surya Enclave Extension and provide the possession to us with complete basic amenities as per brochure. Many allottees who are senior citizens have long back paid full payment towards the cost of the plots, but still, they are living in rented apartments as the Trust failed to develop the scheme,” said Vishav Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the JIT EO assured the allottees that they will soon start the development work at the site, and they will be given the possessions with all the facilities as promised.