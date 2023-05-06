Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 5

Challenging Aam Aadmi Party’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku in his home turf Jalandhar West, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Friday said he proved to be a ‘traitor’ while working with the Congress and attending all its meetings till a day before his joining AAP.

“But the party has chosen not to stoop down to his level. He said in a viral video days before his joining that a full wall should be dedicated to all traitors of the Congress in the Congress Bhawan. We could have set up such a wall, put his picture and shamed him. But we thought that instead we do it, the voters of Jalandhar will judge it for themselves and show him where he stands”, said Sidhu addressing the gathering this evening at Bhargo Camp area of Jalandhar West constituency from where Rinku had got elected as MLA in 2017.

Sidhu also dared Rinku to get Rs 14,000 for all women as Rs 1,000 per month AAP’s guarantee for the past 14 months.”While he was in the Congress, he used to tell women that they should keep a record of the amount due to them by now and not let AAP leaders come to them seeking votes. Now when he comes to you, you all must remind him how much is due to them till now,” said Sidhu.