Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

Ashok Kaura

Phillaur, March 27

Reacting to Sushil Rinku, MP from Jalandhar, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections today, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said Rinku epitomised the old “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram” phenomenon as he switched from the Congress to AAP and then to the BJP in less than a year.

He pointed out that Rinku had contested the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections on the Congress ticket and then shifted to the AAP last April before the 2023 Jalandhar by-elections.

“Now he has joined the BJP and will probably contest the Lok Sabha elections on its symbol. By next elections, who is to say that he won’t quit the BJP and join another party,” questioned Chaudhary.

Criticising Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for misgovernance and lack of development in the state, the Phillaur MLA said the departure of Rinku and Sheetal Angural from the AAP had exposed Mann’s hollow claims of development as Rinku himself cited his inability to fulfil promises made to the people of Jalandhar due to the lack of support from the Mann government.

MLA Chaudhary further criticised CM Mann, pointing out the embarrassment of having their sole sitting Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, also a candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressing no confidence in his government and leaving the party. He remarked that CM Mann had been searching for turncoats in other parties, but forgot that the biggest of them all was in his own party.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha