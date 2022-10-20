SVEEP activity, science fair held in Hoshiarpur school

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 19

A speech competition under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Education) programme was held and a science fair organised at Government Girls High School, Nai Abadi, in the city. In the science fair, teacher Rashi Sharma and SLA Pankaj Sharma conducted various science related activities for the students of class VI to X. The head teacher of the school, Deepti, also encouraged the students.