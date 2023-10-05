Swachh Bharat Diwas: Rurka Kalan Gram Panchayat bags top spot in ‘Uttam Pind’ category

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

In a resounding victory for cleanliness and rural development, the Rurka Kalan Gram Panchayat here secured the first place in the ‘Uttam Pind’ category during the state-level celebrations of the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas.’ The event, held in Chandigarh, recognised the efforts of 24 panchayats from across Punjab.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa presided over the event, emphasising the state government’s commitment to ensuring cleanliness of every village.

The Minister urged all citizens to join hands in this endeavour, going beyond the scope of sanitation workers. He also called upon the Water Supply and Sanitation Department to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and youth clubs in the rural areas.

The programme was a joint initiative of the Ministry of Water and Power and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Those present at the event included former head of the department Muhammad Iswak, Chief Engineer JJ Goyal, Jaswinder Singh Chahul, Rajesh Khosla, Jasbir Singh, Director of Sanitation Madam Naveen Verma and departmental employees.

The event provided a platform to underscore the importance of village cleanliness and beautification. Awards and certificates were bestowed in three distinct categories - Uttam School, Uttam Safai Sevak and Uttam Pind.

Expressing her gratitude, Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar, sarpanch of Rurka Kalan village, attributed the village’s transformation to the collective efforts of its residents, NRIs, social and religious organisations and the Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan.

She highlighted the achievements of the village, spanning from computer centres to water harvesting systems and waste management. Kauldhar underscored the special attention given to youth education and sports participation, along with the creation of recreational spaces for elders, including traditional ‘Saths’ (sitting areas).

Gurmangal Das Soni, president of YFC, Rurka Kalan, congratulated the Gram Panchayat for its remarkable achievement and pledged continued support for future initiatives.

