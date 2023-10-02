Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 1

To observe “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, members of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI, in coordination with the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, carried out a cleanliness drive from Devi Talab Mandir railway crossing to Pathankot Chowk.

In the city-level awareness drive, NSS and NCC cadets from KMV College and Doaba College also participated. The second part of the drive was organised by the corporation in Urban Estate Phase I area and several other wards of the city.

Shikha Bhagat, Additional Commissioner, Jalandhar MC, who was the chief guest, called upon the citizens to help the corporation in keeping the city clean. She said MC staff was doing their best to keep the city clean, but public participation was also must to maintain cleanliness in the areas.

Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Khokhar, who was the guest of honour, Health Officer Sri Krishan and Field Publicity Officer of the Central Bureau of Communication Rajesh Bali and Assistant Director of the NSS Jaspal Singh were also present on the occasion.

Shikha said the campaign was a collective homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. A swachhata pledge was also administered to all present.

‘Safai sainiks’ of the Devi Talab area, led by Sanitary Inspector Vikrant Sidhu, were honoured with swachhata mugs and caps for their services.

A cultural troupe of the Central Bureau of Communication presented a nukkad natak, which was applauded by those present there.