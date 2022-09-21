'Swachhta Hi Sewa' drive launched in Jalandhar villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

With a view to encourage cleanliness in rural areas, the district administration on Monday launched ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, which will continue in the district till October 2.

Kick-starting the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the drive would motivate people towards making the adjoining areas of their residences, institutes, organisations and other places clean and green. He was accompanied by ADC (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa here at DAC.

Under the initiative, different activities will be held in villages, including Swachhta rallies, awareness about solid and liquid waste and plantation drive, said the DC, adding that participation of panchayats would also be ensured in effective implementation against single-use plastic, besides declaring eligible villages as open defecation free (ODF) plus, setting up projects of liquid and solid waste management and training to self-help groups to run their projects.

The DC directed the officials of Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Rural Development and Panchayats, Education, Sports and Youth Services and other stakeholders to work in tandem for the successful completion of the campaign. He also pointed out that social organisations, anganwari centres, self-help groups should be made active part of the campaign for proper cleanliness in their respective areas. He also reviewed the solid and liquid waste management projects and got status of community sanitary complexes.