Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Dr Biswajit Saha, CBSE Director, Skill Education, New Delhi, addressed the parents from the podium of Swami Sant Dass Public School highlighting the core principles of NEP-2020 in a very effective way. He discussed the key components of the policy namely inclusion, skill education, fit India, FLN, experiential learning, holistic development and art integrated learning in an impressive manner. He emphasised on the agenda of NEP-2020 quality education that will help Indian youth stay connected to the roots. He spoke about the impact of implementing this document on the concepts of teaching, learning and parenting which is the hallmark of the new policy. The event was also attended by principals of reputed CBSE schools of Jalandhar district. Management and principal Sonia Mago expressed gratitude to Dr Saha for creating awareness among the parents and heads of institutions about the need for skill education.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a special assembly on National Unity Day. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Students presented the importance of the stay through speech, poem and different activities. The motive of unity is strength was showcased in the assembly. Group president of State Public Schools Dr Narotam Singh along with principal Savina Bahl wished the entire community and took a pledge to keep the society united.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a special lecture in association with DAV Ayurvedic College on the occasion of Ayurveda Diwas. The lecture was organised by Vedic Adhyayan Samiti, Sanskrit Department and PG Department of Hindi under the guidance of principal Ajay Sareen. The topic of the lecture was ‘Skin Treatment’. The resource person was Dr Neeshu Raina, MD, skin department, associate professor, Dayanand Ayurvedic College. She was welcomed with a planter. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of organisers for such lectures and said that our young generation should be familiar with our rich Ayurveda. They should understand its importance as well as adopt it in their daily lives. Dr Neeshu Raina told the students about the basis of Ayurveda. She told about various skin treatments available in Ayurveda. She also assured the queries of the students. Head of Sanskrit Department Meenu Talwar also shared valuable information about gurus of Ayurveda.

PCM SD College For Women

Department of cosmetology of PCM SD College For Women in collaboration with women empowerment cell organised a one-day programme on the occasion of Karwachauth. Various Karwachauth special packages were offered to the staff members and outsiders wherein services like facial, bleach, waxing, threading, mehendi were provided at nominal prices. College principal Pooja Prashar was the chief guest of the day. She inaugurated the event. All the students of the department of cosmetology participated with full zeal and vigour. Several members of the staff as well as outsiders availed these services. The principal lauded the endeavours of the department of cosmetology and women empowerment cell for organising the event.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

NSS department and Red Ribbon Club of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women celebrated National Unity Day with full devotion on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 at the college campus. On the occasion, NSS volunteers delivered speech in the remembrance on the life of Sardar Patel and they also undertook a pledge. They were told about his great and brave contributions in the Indian Freedom Struggle. The volunteers prepared posters on ‘Unity’. Thus, the students were also motivated to follow in his light to preserve the unity and strength of the nation. Principal Navjot appreciated the efforts of club in charge and NSS officers Manjeet Kaur, Atma Singh and Sarabjit Kaur for their initiative.

#CBSE