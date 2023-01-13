Swami Vivekananda remembered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Eklavya School commemorated and celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day. Chairperson of the school, JK Gupta, made aware the students about Swami Vivekanand by explicating that he was a huge patriot, a great orator and thinker as well as a spiritually minded individual. He carried on and worked with the great philosophy of his guru, Ramakrishna. He founded the Belur Math, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. The Director of Eklavya School Seema Handa conveyed Swami's message to the students of self-awakening and universal brotherhood which still remains relevant around the world to the students. She also quoted his line, "Believe in yourself and the world will be at your feet." Bhawna (Coordinator) and Sandeep (Educator) presented a motivational speech on Swami Vivakanand. Arshdeep Kaur of class 10, Marshal and Damandeep of Grade 11 also gave a speech on his life. Students of middle wing participated in an essay-writing competition. Students also watched documentary about Swami's journey in the resource room of the school. The Principal Komal Arora appreciated the students for their efforts.

Lohri celebrated at Nobel School

Lohri was celebrated at The Nobel School with great enthusiasm. Lohri symbolises new beginnings or fresh starts. The bonfire lit on the Lohri festival carry messages and prayers of the people to the Sun God to bring warmth to the planet. It was celebrated in order to enhance significance of the festival in the students. Students celebrated the festival with exuberance and fanfare. They wore traditional attire and were completely absorbed in the festive spirit. Armaan of grade VIII delivered speech revealing ancient past of Lohri. Girls of grade IX performed Giddha. The children danced around the holy bonfire and offered their prayers for the prosperity of the nation. Groundnuts and sweets were distributed to one and all. Chairman Professor CL Kochher said it was the need of the hour to preserve our rich cultural heritage and to make the young generation aware of it. He wished the students and staff members a happy Lohri. Professor Avtar Singh Virdi from Canada was the special invitee of the function. He congratulated all the students and staff members on the occasion.

Hans Raj begins new academic session

The academic session 2023-24 of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya commenced on the pious notes of Havan Yajna and the fragrance of the yajna samidhas. The chief guests on the occasion were Justice (Retd) NK Sud, Vice President DAVCMC New Delhi, and Arunima Sud. The inaugural havan was organised by Vedic Society under Dr Mamta and Dr Meenu Talwar. Everyone joined hands in chanting the holy mantras and invoking the blessings of the Almighty for the new session. Dr Prem Sagar, Head Department of Music, Praduman and students recited a melodious bhajna. Principal Ajay Sareen wished good health to all. Continuing with its innovative and regular practices, HMV saw the release of planner, HMV vision and HMV news. Justice (Retd) NK Sud appreciated the efforts of HMV and congratulated all for bringing success to the institution in various fields. He motivated the members to maintain the position of excellence and always target No. 1 position. A vote of thanks was presented by Dr Jyoti Gogia, the Head of the Hindi Department. The yajna concluded with a recital of the Shanti Path.

Apeejay observes National Youth Day

The NSS Wing of Apeejay College of Fine Arts celebrated National Youth Day dedicated to Swami Vivekanand in which the students were inspired to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Principal Neerja Dhingra, addressing the students said that Swami Vivekananda was not only sensitive towards humanity, passion, music and nature lover, but also he was the best speaker and a patient listener. He was in favour of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and could not see any creature suffering in pain. Also, on this occasion, a documentary related to the life of Swami Vivekananda was shown to the students of NSS wing and the students took a pledge that they would sincerely try to imbibe the qualities of Swami Vivekananda in their lives. Principal Neerja Dhingra lauded the efforts of Simkee Dev, NSS Wing Dean for successfully organising the event.

St Soldier celebrates Lohri

The festival of Lohri was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across the branches of St. Soldier Group of Institutions. In which students and staff members celebrated lohri in a traditional way by wearing Punjabi attire. Everyone burnt lohri and put sesame seeds and rewadis in it and wished for happiness in everyone's life. Everyone shared the joy of the festival of Lohri by eating peanuts and rewadis together. The students danced to the beat of the dhol and performed Boliyan, Giddha, Bhangra. Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated everyone on Lohri and said that like the sweetness of gur, gachak, revaris, the sweetness of happiness should remain in everyone's life and everyone should celebrate Lohri together.

Shiv Jyoti celebrates Youth Day

The National Youth Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School. A Jyoti Prajwalan was organised by Swami Vivekananda's statue by Principal Parveen Saili, Vice Principal Ramandeep, Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora and the entire fraternity of the school. Sarakshi Sharma, a student of Class VIII, wrote slogans on the philosophies and ideals of Swami and Co-associate Teacher of Kirti House Sonia Sharma made aware about this day through her speech. Principal Parveen who appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers and delivered a message to take a pledge to adhere to the teachings and values of Swami Vivekananda.