Swapan back as Jalandhar CP

Jalandhar, June 7
In the very first round of transfers soon after the lifting of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, the state government has brought back IPS officer Swapan Sharma as the Commissioner of Police.
Swapan had been transferred out in the midst of the polls and Rahul S had been appointed in his place. As Swapan is back, Rahul S has been appointed as the Director of Vigilance Bureau.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...