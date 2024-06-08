Swapan back as Jalandhar CP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

In the very first round of transfers soon after the lifting of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, the state government has brought back IPS officer Swapan Sharma as the Commissioner of Police.

Swapan had been transferred out in the midst of the polls and Rahul S had been appointed in his place. As Swapan is back, Rahul S has been appointed as the Director of Vigilance Bureau.

