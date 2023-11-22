Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

Jalandhar, November 21
Swapan Sharma, former DIG of the Jalandhar Range, officially assumed the charge of the Jalandhar Police Commissioner here today.
The 2009-batch IPS officer promptly toured the Police Commissionerate complex.
During a media briefing, CP Swapan Sharma outlined his priorities, emphasising the commitment to tackle petty and organised crimes. He underscored the importance of fostering a strong police-public partnership and expressed determination to improve city’s traffic situation.
In his message to city residents, CP Sharma reassured them of the police force’s round-the-clock availability. He urged citizens to support the police, emphasising that collaborative efforts would enhance the overall functioning of the force and contribute to a safer environment.
