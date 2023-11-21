Swapan Sharma is new Jalandhar CP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

A 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma, who was posted as DIG, Jalandhar Range, has been transferred to Jalandhar as the Commissioner of Police (CP). He would replace IPS Kuldeep Singh Chahal. His transfer orders came on Monday evening.

During his stint as SSP in Fazilka, Bathinda, Ropar, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Amritsar (Rural), Sharma had aggressively campaigned against liquor smugglers and gangsters. Sharma’s name was often discussed for his strict working style. Sharma was honoured with the DGP Disc Award four times. In January this year, he was promoted as the DIG. He was also posted twice as the AIG (Counter intelligence).

