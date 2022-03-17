Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Massive traffic jams witnessed across all roads connecting martyr’s village

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Buses and private cars caught up in a huge traffic snarl on Wednesday. By the time people reached the venue of the event, the pandal had already got full to its capacity. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

All roads leading to Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday remained virtually choked for more than five hours as Bhagwant Mann was to take the oath as the Punjab Chief Minister.

Several buses, including those of PRTC and private buses hired by the new government for ferrying of Aam Aadmi Party supporters, and private cars remained caught up in the huge traffic snarl. By the time several buses finally landed at the Bhagat Singh’s memorial site, the venue of the event, the pandal had already got full to its capacity and its frontal gates had to be closed.

If reaching the venue was difficult, leaving it was far more difficult. Even as the short function had got over around 1:30 pm, the vehicles remained stranded there past 4 pm. It was extremely difficult for the vehicles to move from the parking lot to the Phagwara-Nawanshahr road on which the memorial is located as there was bumper to bumper traffic.

While VIPs left the venue by choppers and even alternate clear routes were given to all dignitaries who had reached by roads, the commoners remained caught up. Even as Bhagwant Mann had already reached Chandigarh and joined his office, the visitors to his swearing-in ceremony were still stuck up on the highway. No traffic cop was deployed anywhere on the highway by the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure that the vehicles did not remain halted.

A bigger issue that struck was the traffic on the highway because of Hola Mohalla falling on Friday. Several roadside stalls of langars had been organised. Most visitors at the oath taking ceremony chose to stop their buses and other vehicles at these stops and have langar. This further led to the traffic snarls.

The only relief today was that the toll barrier at Behram was not working today and all vehicles were allowed to pass through freely. The second relief was that it was a relatively good weather today and it did not remain an issue.

Some motorists got so much agitated that they started looking for ways out to escape from the long unending jam. Many car drivers even tried to jump the dividers and cross over to the other side so as to be able to use the relatively free side while returning from the venue.

Senior police officials said: “We believe that over 1.75 lakh people had come to the venue. With such a massive footfall and departure of everyone at almost the same time, such a chaos was bound to happen. Surely, we could not do much about it.”

Buses and private cars caught up in a huge traffic snarl on Wednesday. By the time people reached the venue of the event, the pandal had already got full to its capacity. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

A bigger problem for many people was the jamming of telephone network. Owing to overcrowding at the venue, the mobile phones had stopped buzzing and the whole network remained jammed for over three hours. Many people found it difficult to catch up for moving back together and had to physically hunt for one another to team up to go back.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

3
Nation

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

4
Himachal

Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

5
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

6
Punjab

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

7
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

8
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

9
Haryana

AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

10
Nation

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 'One Rank One Pension' policy for defence forces

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...

‘No constitutional infirmity’, SC upholds Centre’s OROP policy

'No constitutional infirmity', SC upholds Centre's OROP policy

‘Will stall flight of youth abroad’: Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...

Agusta: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...

Schumacher, Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change : Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices’ walls

Literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Home, at least for now’

CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Jamia professor held in ~1-lakh bribery case

Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM's swearing-in

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

United colours of 'Basant'

Day 1: 220 kids aged 12-14 get Covid vaccine in Jalandhar district

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’