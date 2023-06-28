Swimming championship begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

With a resounding display of national pride, the AGI Sports Institute of India started a four-day swimming championship on its premises on the 66ft road here. With unwavering enthusiasm, the students up to the age of 18 years took part in the competition.

Leading the inaugural ceremony, Salwinderjit Kaur delivered an inspiring message to parents, urging them to motivate their children to engage in sports activities. Chairman Sukhdev Singh, accompanied by the budding swimmers, declared the championship open.

The competition’s first day witnessed performances in the under 10 years boys’ freestyle 25m race in which Rohan claimed the top spot, while Suriyansh and Aarik secured second and third place, respectively. Among the under 10 years girls’ freestyle 25m race, Divnoor emerged victorious, with Rivya and Anamika following closely in second and third place. Other races showcased outstanding talents of Harleen, Swasti, Meehika, Aarav, Aayaan, Harshit, and many more, who bagged positions and won prizes.