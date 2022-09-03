 Swimming competition organised : The Tribune India

MSc students of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, who performed well in GNDU exams. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Bassi Educational Society-run Cambridge International School, Phagwara, had a proud moment as the school hosted the Sahodaya Swimming Competition. The school students won 18 Gold medals, 46 Silver medals and 29 Bronze medals in the contest. The competition was held for different categories U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-19. As many as 300 swimmers from 24 different schools across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala participated in the competition wherein 93 medals were to the credit of the school. School principal Jorawar Singh lauded the performance of the students and congratulated them. The students were awarded with medals and certificates in a special assembly.

LPU gets national unicorn Award

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), in association with the Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and the Unique App- Your One Life (YOL) honoured Lovely Professional University (LPU) with the National Unicorn Award in Hyderabad. The award was bestowed in the presence of the Chairman, AICTE, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe; Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad, K Kavitha, among others. These awards, institutionalised by HET, AICTE & YOL, are meant to recognize the happiest institutions.

Students pass with flying colours

The PG Diploma results in Cosmetology Semester 2 have been declared. The students of Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, have secured ranks in the university. Harman came second in the university. Gurinder Kaur, Rashmi, Arshpreet, Ramanjit Kaur, Maninder Kaur, and Ramanpreet Kaur, all passed with distinction. Principal Dr Savinder Pal congratulated the students & the faculty members of the Department of Cosmetology, HOD Geeta Sharma, Paramjit Kaur & Sukhjit Kaur for this achievement. In BVOC Beauty & Wellness Semester 2, Janvi came first, Reetu stood third and Jasmine secured the fourth position in the university. Ramandeep Kaur, Bhawna, Kashish, Sanjana Kakkar, Simranpreet Kaur passed with distinction.

Hemant Kumar of dav Wins Gold

Hoshiarpur: Hemant Kumar of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, won a Gold Medal in the 55-kg weight categoryin the Junior National Kurash Championship, held at Nandal Bhawan, Rohtak, Haryana. College principal Prof Dr Vinay Kumar said that Hemant has made their institution proud with his Gold medal. Karan Kumar of the same college, also managed to bag a Bronze medal in the 81-kg weight category in the championship. OC

Eye Check-up Camp organised

To create awareness among the students regarding eye-care, Swami Sant Dass School organised an eye-checkup camp on the school premises. Dr Damanjot Dhingra, MS (Eye), with her team mates, examined nearly 100 students. All the students received optical prescriptions. The objective of this event was to spread awareness regarding the eye disorder, its early detection, detect refractive errors and eye ailments among students and its prevention. The principal advised the students to reduce their screen time.

Hindu Kanya College elects Head Girl

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised an investiture ceremony to introduce the newly-elected Students' Council, Student Welfare Committee, Captain and Vice Captains of four Houses of the Collegiate School. Anjali, student of BA- fifth semester was elected as the Head Girl and Kulwinder Kaur, student of B. Com-5th Semester became the Vice Head Girl of the college. Dr Tajinder Kaur, Priyanka Sharma and Shivani Pabby were elected as the Staff Representatives of the Students' Council from Humanities, Commerce and IT streams respectively. College Principal Dr Archna Garg elaborated on the importance of reading the prospectus of the college to know about the code of conduct.

Doaba college shines in GNDU exams

Students of the PG Department of Commerce and Business Management of Doaba College got an impressive result in the GNDU semester examinations, bringing laurels to their institution. BCom Sem-II Students- Vandana Dhir got 595 marks out of 700 and bagged the ninth position in GNDU while Mohit Kumar got 578 marks out of 700 and bagged the 40th merit position in GNDU. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari congratulated these outstanding students, their parents and Dr Naresh Malhotra-Head, and faculty on this achievement.

