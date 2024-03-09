Table tennis competition for special kids begins today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 8

Under the National Olympics organised every year by Special Olympics Bharat, the table tennis competition for special children (girls) will be organised from March 9-12 at JSS Asha Kiran Special School, Jahankhelan, under the aegis of Special Olympics India Punjab Chapter in which 15 teams from different states of the country will participate.

The information was given by Area Director, Special Olympics India Punjab Chapter, Paramjit Singh Sachdeva during a press conference here today. He said the teams will reach Jahankhelan on March 8 and the games will be inaugurated by Bhajan Bhajanka, Managing Director of Century Plywood Company, on March 9. He said that the medal ceremony will be organised on January 10, in which Sanjeev Vasal, Managing Director of Vasal Group, will reach and encourage the players. On March 11, the last day of the competition, Sangeeta Mittal, Director, Sanjeevani Sharanam, will be present.

Vice-Chairman, Sonalika Group, Amrit Sagar Mittal will be there to wish the players. Sachdeva said that under the leadership of District Special Olympic Association president Taranjit Singh CA, arrangements for accommodation of players coming from other states have been made in Asha Kiran Special School. Malkit Singh Meheru, secretary Harbans Singh, principal Shaili Sharma, Harmesh Talwar and Prem Saini were also present.

