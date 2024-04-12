Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Everyday, the fire department gets to tackle one or two fire incidents in Jalandhar. But, if a fire breaks out somewhere in narrow lanes or crowded places such as old markets, it becomes a painstaking task for the firefighters.

There were several old markets - Mai Hiran Gate, Rainak Bazar, Bhairo bazar, Jyoti chowk market, where if a fire incident takes place, it causes huge loss to the property, money and lives. Also, it becomes difficult for the fire tenders to enter the narrow lanes.

Sources from the fire department said there was a proposal to set up hydrant system in old mohallas of the city for which a plan was also sent, but nothing has materialised.

Two days ago, a sugar mill in Bhogpur caught fire. According to fire department officials, the sugar mill had hydrant, pump system and cylinders too, but the staff was ill prepared to tackle the situation.

During the Fire Service Week that will start from April 14, staff from various departments would be given training to douse fire, and mock drills will also be organised by the fire department.

An official said there should be 109 fire department staff in the city, but there were only 82, including contractual employees. Out of the 82 employees, 56 were firemen and 26 were drivers. There were only 18 fire tenders in the city.

The ongoing wheat harvesting season was another challenge as several fire incidents occur in the fields.

“We have to call people for help from other blocks in case there is a huge fire incident, and it becomes unmanageable,” another official said.

