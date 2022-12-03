Taekwondo Contest at Sanskriti KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School is hosting its two-day Jalandhar Sahodaya Taekwondo Competition. More than 160 students will be participating from 11 schools of Jalandhar Sahoday. The mega event was inaugurated by principal Rachna Monga. She said such events were a source of motivation for the students.

MSc Fashion Designing result out

Result of MSc Fashion Designing and Merchandising Semester II for May 2022 was declared. Praisha nailed it to the first position in college by securing 514/550 marks (93.45%). Priyanka Singh made it to second position with 507/550 marks (92.18%). President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice President Shri Vinod Dada, other benevolent members of the managing committee and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students on having aced the examination and for bringing laurels to the institution.

Jungle walk activity atDIPS School

Jungle walk activity was organised at DIPS School, Nurmahal. Children of pre-primary wing of the school came to the school wearing masks and costumes of different animals like lion, cheetah, bear, deer etc. The teachers told stories to the children like thirsty crow, king of the jungle, lion came, lion came etc and also explained the hidden message behind them.

Moot Court at CT Institute of law

CT Institute of Law organised an intra-departmental moot court competition. Advocate Harjeet Singh, member District Bar Association Jalandhar, attended the function as the chief guest. Moot Court competition is very important for law students as it enhances the ability, way of approach and thinking capabilities of the students as they prepare themselves to be part of the judicial system in the near future, also added that moot court competition enables students to have an inkling of the court proceedings once they pass out from their universities, it also enhances the overall development of an individual, to apply the knowledge one has acquired throughout their courses.

Sukhmani Sahib Paath held

Members of management committee, staff and students of Hindu Kanya College Kapurthala recited the holy path and invoked the Almighty to shower His blessings on everyone. An ambience of spirituality and social uniformity was created during the path. Everyone prayed for the progress of the college and wished for the better results of the college students for their forthcoming final university examination. Langar was also served magnanimously. Tilak Raj Aggarwal, President, Arihant Aggarwal, Vice President, Haribudh Singh Bawa and Principal Archna Garg were present on the occasion.

Bharat Ko Jaano Quiz organised

Bharat Vikas Parishad (Aastha branch) Punjab organised inter-school ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ quiz competition at Sain Dass School. Krishna Jyoti, Dr Vidur Jyoti, Dr Suvikram Jyoti and Principal Parveen Saili appreciated the initiative congratulated the parents and the winning teams.

Computer Literacy Day observed

A computer literacy awareness campaign was organised by MLU DAV College in Madhopur village. The college conducted this campaign to educate people about the pros and cons of computers and internet. They also educated people on how they can keep a check on their children’s activity on the internet.

KMV holds World AIDS Day competition

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World AIDS Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about AIDS. The Department of Student Welfare in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club organised poster making competition to celebrate World AIDS Day. The theme for this year World AIDS Day is ‘Equalise’. Students from all the streams made beautiful posters on the theme. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of students and faculty for raising awareness in the society.

AIDSawareness rally at polytechnic

The Red Ribbon Club of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised an awareness rally against AIDS. As many as 120 students of Pharmacy Department took part in the rally. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh flagged off the rally. Dr Jagroop Singh said, “Students can play a vital role to spread awareness about AIDS.” He said the Health Department of India has set a target to eradicate the disease by 2030. President of Red Ribbon Club Sundip Kumar said, “There are about 25 lakhs HIV patients in the country. In Punjab, contaminated needles and syringes are main cause of AIDS and Hepatitis.” Students used placards and distributed pamphlets to spread awareness about their disease among people.

Doaba college conducts seminar

Doaba College organised a seminar titled ‘Outcome-based education in light of NEP-2020’. Dr RK Garg, professor, Industrial and Production Engineering, NIT, Jalandhar, was the resource person. Dr RK Garg discussed comprehensively about NEP-2020.

Saffron public wins dance contest

Students of Saffron Public School participated in ‘Dance Star of Doaba’ inter-school competition at GNA University and came out as winners. The school secured the second position in Rajasthani dance and third position in bhangra. About 40 schools of Phagwara, Jalandhar, Nawanshahar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur participated in this competition.