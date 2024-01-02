 Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

Pastor Bajinder Singh with Krishna Abhishek, Prem Chopra, Jaya Prada and Kiku Sharda. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 1

The visit of several Bollywood celebs and their session at the Tajpur Church of self-styled pastor Prophet Bajinder Singh in the city has triggered a controversy between — the Tajpur Church and the Ankur Narula Ministries Khambra Church — the two most influential churches in the region.

Pastor Bajinder Singh with Sunil Shetty. Tribune photo

On Christmas this year, Bollywood celebs Gulshan Grover, Mahima Chaudhary, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rakhi Sawant, Rajpal Yadav, Prem Chopra, Jaya Prada and Upasna Singh visited the Tajpur Church in Jalandhar. On December 20, actor Sunil Shetty attended the pastor’s Chandigarh shobha yatra. The Tajpur event visit entailed a slew of “prophecies” by the pastor for the celebs. This was followed by short entertainment acts by the celebs who spoke their favourite dialogues on stage for the audience.

The event drew fierce criticism from the rival Ankur Narula Ministries with Narula formally condemning the Tajpur event in a video by saying, “Church is not a circus ring.”

Narula’s criticism drew counter charge from Bajinder Singh’s followers. At a press conference held at Punjab Press Club, they claimed that Narula was jealous over the rise of Bajinder’s church.

At the heart of the feud is the growing popularity of both the churches. The congregation is rapidly swelling at both the churches and so is the number of followers.

Baljinder claims that he predicted the Bollywood celebs’ visit back in the year 2018. Baljinder also speaks about himself as a “Bhavishya Vakta”. His Instagram channel features “before” and “after” “prophecies” and videos.

At the Christmas events too, Baljinder made a slew of prophecies for the celebs like Sunil Shetty was promised a ministerial birth.

The prophecies for others include a son for actor Rajpal Yadav; a big channel for Kiku Sharda; a good news for Upasna Singh regarding a bungalow that she is planning to buy; and a big company for Krushna Abhishek among others. These prophecies are often preceded by the claim that the Holy Spirit told Baljinder that.

The Tajpur event witnessed Baljinder making a statement, “I was mad after Mahima Chaudhary since I was in the eighth standard. But now I have quit sins and started following Yeshu Masih.”

The condemnation also came for some dialogues celebs spoke on stage.

In the backlash, Narula said, “Churches are a channel for holiness. The Bible says no bad word should come out of your mouth. But when we see crass things happening in churches, it causes a lot of pain.”

Surjit Thapar, a representative of the International Masih Ekta Committee, while addressing a press conference on Friday in Jalandhar said, “Ankur Narula has always condemned pastors. He repeatedly finds faults with Prophet Baljinder Singh.”

Albert Dua, president, United Punjab Party, said, “Both the churches together draw at least one lakh followers. They have a huge following. Two prominent churches should never have been involved in such a feud. In Christianity, a lot of value is placed in forgiveness. The churches should also exercise the same rather than blowing an issue out of proportion.”

Neck to neck contest

Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries channel has 3.12 million subscribers on YouTube while Ankur Narula Ministries channel has 2.22 million followers on YouTube. On Instagram, Prophet Baljinder Singh Ministries has 32, 200 followers while Ankur Narula has 183,000 followers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

10
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

GST collection rises by 10% to ~1.64L cr in Dec

GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

388 nabbed for various crimes in Kapurthala district

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala