Talent carnival organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Talent Carnival 2022 was organised by Apeejay College of Fine Arts for new entrants of the college. All the stage items - music instrumental- percussion and non-percussion, music vocal, dance - solo, Bollywood, fusion and bhangra and theatre items - skit and mimicry took place. Principal (Dr) Neerja Dhingra expressed her happiness to see an immense pool of talent. She congratulated Dr Arun Mishra, Dr Amita Mishra, Dr Vivek Verma and Dr Manisha Sharma for organising the event.

Harmandeep declared Miss Fresher

To explore the talent of its young scholars, Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a mega event in the form of ‘Talent Fiesta’ 2022. The chief guest, Principal (Prof) Atima Sharma Dwivedi, was accorded floral felicitations on this occasion. The programme comprised competitions in various categories related to dramatics, music, dance, literary item, among others. Students exhibited their myriad skills in items like skit, choreography, group performances. Solo performances were seen in items like modelling, dance, fancy dress, quiz, photography, debates, etc. While congratulating the prize winners in various categories, Principal Dwivedi stressed the need of such programmes which extend learning beyond the classroom. Harmandeep Kaur won the title- Ms Fresher, Harshita- Ms Graceful, Pawandeep Kaur- Ms Elegant and Gagandeep Kaur- Ms Confident.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

The Gurukul School celebrated Hindi Diwas. To commemorate and celebrate the popularity of Hindi, a special assembly was organised to mark this day. Retro-singing, poster making, poetry, debate competitions and cultural programmes were conducted. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the students.

3-day fest to mark Engineers’ Day

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated the Engineers’ Day with much fervour to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. Three-day long celebrations were held. The first day began with an inaugural address in which Director (Dr) Rajesh Bagga highlighted the contribution of engineers in social and economic development. Dr Bagga noted that engineers are the force behind technological advancement and innovation. The address was followed by a competition, ‘Mathematics Genius’. Students participated in various riddles, puzzles, crosswords based on reasoning and mental ability The first prize winners of the Mathematics Genius competition were Sujal (BTech I), Karuna (BTech I), Ajay (BCA I) and Priyanshu (BTech III). Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, distributed prizes to the winners of all the competitions in the valedectory session. Dr Bagga congratulated all the participants and winners for their performance.

Poem Recitation Competition held

A poem recitation competition was organised by the English Literary Society of the PCM SD College for Women on 'Indian Poets Writing in English'. In this competition, as many as 12 students from different streams participated enthusiastically. This competition was organised to give an opportunity to the students to display their presentation skills, and for them to develop love for literature. In this competition, Komalpreet of BA (Semester V) stood first, Simran of BA (Semester V) came second and Ajmerunisha and Japleen of BABEd (Semester V) grabbed the third position. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other honourable members of the managing committee and College Principal (Dr) Pooja Prashar lauded the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising such events for the overall development of the students.

Students shine in district games

On the third day of the district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean' among boys in skating in the age group of 21-30 years, Jagdeep Singh stood first in the meter quad race, Harpreet Singh stood second and Paramjit stood third. In the 3,000-m race, Harpreet Singh bagged the first place, Jagdeep Singh got the second place and Paramjit got the third place. The President of the District Roller Skating Association, Dr Rashmi Vij, encouraged all these players and inspired them to work even harder in future. Coach Dilbagh Singh Kahlon was also present on this occasion.

World Ozone Day observed

The World Ozone Day was observed by the students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Mandi Road, in which students did face painting on items to protect the ozone layer, such as trees, plants, cleanliness, animals and birds. Students Nishtha, Rehan, Jasmine, Akhand Mishra and Manav, among others, noted that the biggest reasons for the damage to the ozone layer protecting the earth are the increasing garbage, cutting of trees, pollution. Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked everyone to celebrate the Ozone Day by working to protect the ozone layer.

Seminar organised on Ozone day

World Ozone Day was celebrate at MLU DAV College, Phagwara. College Princiapal (Dr) Kiranjeet Randhawa, students and the faculty organised a seminar. Through speeches, discussions and declamation, students observed that the ozone layer depletion is one of the major reasons of global warming, an invitation to climatic changes on rapid scale. Dr Randhawa shared some of her ideas with students about the preservation of the ozone layer.