 Talent carnival organised : The Tribune India

campus notes

Talent carnival organised

Talent carnival organised

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts perform during Talent Hunt Carnival in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Talent Carnival 2022 was organised by Apeejay College of Fine Arts for new entrants of the college. All the stage items - music instrumental- percussion and non-percussion, music vocal, dance - solo, Bollywood, fusion and bhangra and theatre items - skit and mimicry took place. Principal (Dr) Neerja Dhingra expressed her happiness to see an immense pool of talent. She congratulated Dr Arun Mishra, Dr Amita Mishra, Dr Vivek Verma and Dr Manisha Sharma for organising the event.

Harmandeep declared Miss Fresher

To explore the talent of its young scholars, Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a mega event in the form of ‘Talent Fiesta’ 2022. The chief guest, Principal (Prof) Atima Sharma Dwivedi, was accorded floral felicitations on this occasion. The programme comprised competitions in various categories related to dramatics, music, dance, literary item, among others. Students exhibited their myriad skills in items like skit, choreography, group performances. Solo performances were seen in items like modelling, dance, fancy dress, quiz, photography, debates, etc. While congratulating the prize winners in various categories, Principal Dwivedi stressed the need of such programmes which extend learning beyond the classroom. Harmandeep Kaur won the title- Ms Fresher, Harshita- Ms Graceful, Pawandeep Kaur- Ms Elegant and Gagandeep Kaur- Ms Confident.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

The Gurukul School celebrated Hindi Diwas. To commemorate and celebrate the popularity of Hindi, a special assembly was organised to mark this day. Retro-singing, poster making, poetry, debate competitions and cultural programmes were conducted. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the students.

3-day fest to mark Engineers’ Day

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated the Engineers’ Day with much fervour to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. Three-day long celebrations were held. The first day began with an inaugural address in which Director (Dr) Rajesh Bagga highlighted the contribution of engineers in social and economic development. Dr Bagga noted that engineers are the force behind technological advancement and innovation. The address was followed by a competition, ‘Mathematics Genius’. Students participated in various riddles, puzzles, crosswords based on reasoning and mental ability The first prize winners of the Mathematics Genius competition were Sujal (BTech I), Karuna (BTech I), Ajay (BCA I) and Priyanshu (BTech III). Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, distributed prizes to the winners of all the competitions in the valedectory session. Dr Bagga congratulated all the participants and winners for their performance.

Poem Recitation Competition held

A poem recitation competition was organised by the English Literary Society of the PCM SD College for Women on 'Indian Poets Writing in English'. In this competition, as many as 12 students from different streams participated enthusiastically. This competition was organised to give an opportunity to the students to display their presentation skills, and for them to develop love for literature. In this competition, Komalpreet of BA (Semester V) stood first, Simran of BA (Semester V) came second and Ajmerunisha and Japleen of BABEd (Semester V) grabbed the third position. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other honourable members of the managing committee and College Principal (Dr) Pooja Prashar lauded the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising such events for the overall development of the students.

Students shine in district games

On the third day of the district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean' among boys in skating in the age group of 21-30 years, Jagdeep Singh stood first in the meter quad race, Harpreet Singh stood second and Paramjit stood third. In the 3,000-m race, Harpreet Singh bagged the first place, Jagdeep Singh got the second place and Paramjit got the third place. The President of the District Roller Skating Association, Dr Rashmi Vij, encouraged all these players and inspired them to work even harder in future. Coach Dilbagh Singh Kahlon was also present on this occasion.

World Ozone Day observed

The World Ozone Day was observed by the students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Mandi Road, in which students did face painting on items to protect the ozone layer, such as trees, plants, cleanliness, animals and birds. Students Nishtha, Rehan, Jasmine, Akhand Mishra and Manav, among others, noted that the biggest reasons for the damage to the ozone layer protecting the earth are the increasing garbage, cutting of trees, pollution. Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked everyone to celebrate the Ozone Day by working to protect the ozone layer.

Seminar organised on Ozone day

World Ozone Day was celebrate at MLU DAV College, Phagwara. College Princiapal (Dr) Kiranjeet Randhawa, students and the faculty organised a seminar. Through speeches, discussions and declamation, students observed that the ozone layer depletion is one of the major reasons of global warming, an invitation to climatic changes on rapid scale. Dr Randhawa shared some of her ideas with students about the preservation of the ozone layer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

3
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

4
Punjab

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

5
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

6
Delhi

Delhi AIIMS name change: Faculty urges Health Ministry not to rechristen AIIMS

7
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

8
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

9
Lifestyle NET, FLICKS & MORE

Jogi that takes us to the harrowing period of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, called for more forceful and poignant storytelling

10
Punjab

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

No complete pullback for now

No complete pullback for now

Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...


Cities

View All

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Book donation camp organised

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Charging EVs to cost about ~9 per unit

Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Thief mistakes brass for gold, leaves silver crown behind

2K youth form human chain

7 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Health Dept utilises all vaccine doses, zero wastage achieved

Residents irked over defunct street lights in parts of city

With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district