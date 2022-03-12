Talent hunt competition organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts College of Education under the aegis of DISHA, an initiative by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, organised Talent Hunt-2022 on the theme of ‘Go Green’ and ‘Say no to plastic’. The student and teachers actively participated in literary items — elocution, debate and poetical symposium and artistic items — painting, poster making and slogan writing. In order to cultivate teaching skills amon students and teachers, ‘Skill of Blackboard writing’ and ‘Best out of waste’ competitions were organised in which students and teachers learnt the art of writing legibly and making creative teaching aids with waste material. The atmosphere was filled with sentiments and harmony during the solo song performances of the students and the teachers.

Sanskriti KMV School team wins

A team of Sanskriti KMV School emerged as overall winner in Gyan Ganga-2022, a scientific interaction and trans-disciplinary awareness programme held at Doaba College recently. With the participation of 43 students in varied events that required students to showcase their scientific, explorative, innovative and performing arts skill, the school swept the event with the overall excellence trophy, in which 900 students from the various schools of Jalandhar participated. The students who made their prominent mark as first position holders were Vigyan Guru – Anupama, Vigyan Shodh- Jeevansh Randev and Ishnoor Kaur, Flower Decoration- Diya Pahwa and Diya Malhotra, Group Dance- School Team, Vigyan Meme- Sanyam, Tech Games -Online Chess- Viralika, Raabta-a-Science- Nishita, Vigyan Patrakar- Gunpriya, Vigyan Vigyapan- Roshni Kashyap and Yuvraj Klair.

Awareness about hearing loss

The NSS Committee of School of Management organised an event Hearathon, an online drive in association with the World Hearing Forum, for all the students and teachers of LKCTC to create awareness about hearing loss. The expert for the session was Ananya Gera – an audiologist and speech pathologist. The expert informed the students about the current scenario in which young generation is facing acute hearing problem due excessive use of mobile devices. She guided the students about the causes of hearing loss and remedies. She guided the students about appropriate use of listening devices, to give listening breaks to prevent hearing loss and also shared information about apps like ‘hearWHO’ which could be very helpful for the students and teachers for preventing hearing loss.

Career orientation session

A career orientation session was organised by Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women at Government Senior Secondary School, Garha. Jaswinder Kaur, Head, PG Department of Commerce, delivered a lecture on Personal Financial Management for the students of 10+2 and staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Garha. This Investor Awareness Programme was organised through the ICAI under the aegis of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The audience was apprised about the various ways to invest in order to have a secured financial future.

Students visit Jalandhar Heights-2

Students of CT Institute of Architecture and Planning (CTIAP), South Campus, Shahpur, visited Jalandhar Heights-2 in order to hold a live study for their designing and planning of the project i.e. Group Housing. The visit was done by 20 students of Architecture department and the objective of this visit was to aware students about the planning, designing and connectivity’s of roads width etc. of the project. The students got to learn about the anthroprometics and actual aspect of the people who are living there. Shruti H Kapur, HOD (CT Institute of Architecture and Planning) said that this visit provided holistic development of students and helped them to know the practical implications in the field work. Offline visit helped to gain a more profound understanding of planning of this major project as it is a very important part before creating his/her idea as an architect student.

Adventure Camp organised

Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society, sets up a milestone by organising an “Adventure Camp”, giving a high note ending to the Spring Camp. It was conducted with great fanfare. Several adventure activities were arranged for the students on the occasion. Young students got the opportunity to be a part of assorted challenging and exhilarating activities such as sport climbing, Mowgli walk, body zorb, hop-scotch, commando crawling, double bridge climbing, hamster wheel, etc. The students also relished jaw-dropping and astonishing magic show by a famous magician at this event. S. Chauhan, Principal, Ivy World School, commended the teachers and students for their support in making this camp worth remembering for the children.