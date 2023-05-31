Talk on Trends in e-commerce at kmv

Jalandhar: A talk was organised by the Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science and Applications at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya on the topic ‘Trends in online e-commerce’. Govind Singh, an experienced IT Professional participated as resource speaker. More than 250 students of the Department of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science participated in it with enthusiasm. While explaining to the students the trends of e-commerce, the speaker also spoke about virtual reality. The students also got information about various e-commerce roles, responsibilities and salary. Along with this, a talk was organised on five essential themes to succeed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. Sachin Sharma, senior manager of a top strategic and advisory firm in London, joined as resource person.

Ct world student’s Talent recognised

Sukhraj, a young lad from the eighth grade at CT World School, has entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. An avid learner who holds a national record for solving Rubik’s cube and playing piano for 30 seconds, he is also a prolific writer. During the lockdown, Sukhraj Singh knitted a beautiful story titled Maria. In an interview, he discussed his learning journey. He said it was difficult to stick with the piano and Rubik’s cube. However, eventually, it became his passion, and now he looks forward to being a professional. Sukhraj is looking forward to shortening the time-lapse and etching his name in the books of world records.

Apeejay holds Valedictory function

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a valedictory ceremony of the three-week skill enhancement classes. Principal Neerja Dhingra said, ‘’I am sure that in these three weeks, you have learnt a great deal of things which will prove to be helpful for you in the future too.” Himanshi, Sachman Kaur and Navya who were the students of communicative English and soft skills and Mansumit and Yuvika from business communication shared their experiences in classes. Principal Dhingra praised the efforts of in-charges - Rajni Gupta and Dr Supreet.

School observes Martyrdom day

Jalandhar: To commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev, the students of Grade X and the teachers of Mayor World School organised a chabeel at a social service camp. Students distributed the soft drink with zeal and enthusiasm. With mercury soaring high, many passersby, shopkeepers, rickshaw-pullers and vendors quenched their thirst in the hot sun.

Lyallpur khalsa students get jobs

Students of School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, namely, Riya Dhir and Shubham Sharma have got selected with Axis Bank Pvt Ltd at a salary package of Rs 4.25 lakh per annum. The cadre of both students is of Assistant Manager. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the students and their parents. Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) and Dr SK Sood congratulated the students on their achievement.

‘Save my Mother Nature’ event held

Class Discoverers of InnoKids of Innocent Hearts, enthralled everyone with a colourful programme, Vivacious Vibrance, by presenting the message of ‘Save My Mother Nature’. The infinite beauty of the universe was showcased by a dance performance on the song ‘Kholo Kholo Door’. Through the dance ‘Jagmag Tare’, a scene of unique beauty of the night was showcased. The children presented a unique view of the greenery of the forest in ‘Naga dance’. In the dance ‘Awara Bhanvare’, the children enacting the character of Mowgli beautifully. The dance ‘What about the sunshine’ depicted the pain and the pitiable condition of the trees.

E-seminar on Biodiversity Day at hmv

HMV College for Women organised a biodiversity day at the college campus under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The motto for this was: Agreement to act through an e-seminar at international level IDP-2023. Dr Jitendra Kaur Arora, Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, enlightened about the sources of biodiversity. The second guest was Dr Harminder Singh, Joint Director, Environment and Climate Change, Punjab Biodiversity Board. — TNS