 Talk on Trends in e-commerce at kmv : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Talk on Trends in e-commerce at kmv

Talk on Trends in e-commerce at kmv

star wrestlers: The wrestling team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV ) that won in Khelo India University Games, which were held at Varanasi, UP. Tribune Photo



Jalandhar: A talk was organised by the Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science and Applications at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya on the topic ‘Trends in online e-commerce’. Govind Singh, an experienced IT Professional participated as resource speaker. More than 250 students of the Department of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science participated in it with enthusiasm. While explaining to the students the trends of e-commerce, the speaker also spoke about virtual reality. The students also got information about various e-commerce roles, responsibilities and salary. Along with this, a talk was organised on five essential themes to succeed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. Sachin Sharma, senior manager of a top strategic and advisory firm in London, joined as resource person.

Ct world student’s Talent recognised

Sukhraj, a young lad from the eighth grade at CT World School, has entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. An avid learner who holds a national record for solving Rubik’s cube and playing piano for 30 seconds, he is also a prolific writer. During the lockdown, Sukhraj Singh knitted a beautiful story titled Maria. In an interview, he discussed his learning journey. He said it was difficult to stick with the piano and Rubik’s cube. However, eventually, it became his passion, and now he looks forward to being a professional. Sukhraj is looking forward to shortening the time-lapse and etching his name in the books of world records.

Apeejay holds Valedictory function

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a valedictory ceremony of the three-week skill enhancement classes. Principal Neerja Dhingra said, ‘’I am sure that in these three weeks, you have learnt a great deal of things which will prove to be helpful for you in the future too.” Himanshi, Sachman Kaur and Navya who were the students of communicative English and soft skills and Mansumit and Yuvika from business communication shared their experiences in classes. Principal Dhingra praised the efforts of in-charges - Rajni Gupta and Dr Supreet.

School observes Martyrdom day

Jalandhar: To commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev, the students of Grade X and the teachers of Mayor World School organised a chabeel at a social service camp. Students distributed the soft drink with zeal and enthusiasm. With mercury soaring high, many passersby, shopkeepers, rickshaw-pullers and vendors quenched their thirst in the hot sun.

Lyallpur khalsa students get jobs

Students of School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, namely, Riya Dhir and Shubham Sharma have got selected with Axis Bank Pvt Ltd at a salary package of Rs 4.25 lakh per annum. The cadre of both students is of Assistant Manager. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the students and their parents. Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) and Dr SK Sood congratulated the students on their achievement.

‘Save my Mother Nature’ event held

Class Discoverers of InnoKids of Innocent Hearts, enthralled everyone with a colourful programme, Vivacious Vibrance, by presenting the message of ‘Save My Mother Nature’. The infinite beauty of the universe was showcased by a dance performance on the song ‘Kholo Kholo Door’. Through the dance ‘Jagmag Tare’, a scene of unique beauty of the night was showcased. The children presented a unique view of the greenery of the forest in ‘Naga dance’. In the dance ‘Awara Bhanvare’, the children enacting the character of Mowgli beautifully. The dance ‘What about the sunshine’ depicted the pain and the pitiable condition of the trees.

E-seminar on Biodiversity Day at hmv

HMV College for Women organised a biodiversity day at the college campus under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The motto for this was: Agreement to act through an e-seminar at international level IDP-2023. Dr Jitendra Kaur Arora, Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, enlightened about the sources of biodiversity. The second guest was Dr Harminder Singh, Joint Director, Environment and Climate Change, Punjab Biodiversity Board. — TNS

Proud Moment: Nakul Sharma of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, won bronze medal in Javelin F-46 (Under-17 boys category) during the 12th National Junior and Sub-Junior Para Athletics Championship, which was recently organised in Gujarat. Tribune Photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

3
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

5
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

6
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

7
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

8
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

9
Delhi

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Nation

Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

2.98 lakh kids given polio drops in Amritsar district

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

The mountains are to explore, not to roam, says Gurdial Singh

Unauthorised cuts on Chandigarh-Zirakpur road divider major traffic hazard

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

MP to aid of 3 youths stranded in Turkey

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course