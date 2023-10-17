Talk Show at SPS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Dinesh Mohan, a prominent TEDx speaker, actor, and supermodel, shared his inspirational story and motivated the students of Saffron Public School, Phagwara, with tales of his struggles, dedication, and love-filled journey to achieve the heights of life. His narrative ignited enthusiasm and determination in the hearts of all the students present. He shared his true story of overcoming three years of depression, losing weight from 135 kg to 75 kg, and making a name in the modelling world at the age of 65 and redirected his life entirely.

Kala Utsav 2023 at Zonal Level

Harshdeep Singh of Class XII of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School participated in Kala Utsav 2023 at zonal level which was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Shergarh, and Hoshiarpur. He clinched first position in music vocal (classical) and also qualified for the state-level competition. The members of the management and the Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the student and his parents on his great achievement.

Inter-House Drawing Competition

C.J.S Public School organised an inter-house painting and drawing competition on the topic ‘Dussehra’. Principal Dr Ravi Suta said that the competition was held for classes lll to V. The purpose of this competition was to make the students aware of our culture. Students participated enthusiastically in this competition. Students got an opportunity to enhance their talent in this competition. Appreciation certificates were also given to the winners. First prize went to Seerat Kaur, second to Gurshaan Kaur, third to Nishtha Kumari. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr. Ravi Suta appreciated the imagination and talent of youngsters.

Inter-College Debate Competition

The students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts participated in the inter-college debate competition organised by the Rotary Club Jalandhar on the topic of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and won the runner-up trophy with their excellent performance. Siddharth Cheema, a student of B.Voc Data Science Semester 1st, won the runner-up trophy with his performance competition. Another student Shobhna, a student of BA Semester 1st, also participated in this competition and received the participant certificate. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and inspired them to keep up with the good work in the future also. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Navjot Deol, Anuradha and Palak for guiding the students.

Mobile Science Exhibition

Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, organised a mobile science exhibition at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, on Monday. The bus, equipped with 24 indoor and outdoor exhibits, brought an array of interactive projects to the school campus. The exhibition aimed to ignite scientific curiosity among students by providing hands-on learning experiences. The exhibition featured engaging exhibits on various topics, including the digestive system, respiratory system, circulatory system, energy conservation, bio-toilet, and planetarium. Around 300 students enthusiastically participated in the event, showcasing their keen interest in the world of science.

Kala Utsav Classical Music

Student of MGN Public School Kapurthala did a great performance at Kala Utsav conducted in Amritsar. Various schools participated in this competition. The first prize for classical music percussive was given to Amardeep Singh, a student of Class XII of MGN Public School Kapurthala. School management and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the students participating in the competition and encouraged them to participate in other such competitions in future.

Zonal Youth Festival

Students and Staff of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, filled with gaiety, celebrated their spectacular win in the Zonal Youth Festival of D-Zone held at Guru Nanak Dev University on October 13 and 14. College Principal Dr. Archna Garg congratulated the winners and their mentors and applauded the sincerity and dedication rendered by all under the expert supervision of the overall incharges of Youth Festival, Dr. Kulwinder Kaur and Dr. Ritu Gupta.

National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day was celebrated by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of I.K.Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). The students attended the screening of movie ‘Mission Raniganj’. Students also visited a FM radio station in Jalandhar city.

#Phagwara