 Talk show organised at LPU : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Talk show organised at LPU



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer turned actor Abhishek Singh visited Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he exhorted students to follow their passion for succeeding in life. The occasion was a youth talk-show organised by the division of student welfare. The visiting guest speaker Abhishek Singh was greeted by LPU Pro vice-chancellor Prof Dr Sanjay Modi and Deputy Director Prof Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal. Sharing his views, Singh said: “I come from a small town, middle-class family. With a steadfast mindset and hard work, I first became an IAS officer, but did not limit myself just to that. And, I ventured into the entertainment industry.” Here, he underlined that no work can be hard unless or until one has no liking for it. A work can be good or bad; good work is always a passion of self; thus, one should follow it ardently. While interacting with students he shared his proactive life and motivated them. Entering the campus, he appreciated it for its vibrancy and uniqueness.

Workshop on competitive exams

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya - Centre for Competitive Exams under the aegis of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one day workshop on tips to crack IAS and other competitive exams in the first attempt. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Madhur M Mahajan, PG Department of Economics, GGDSD College, Chandigarh, a UPSC Coach and a motivational speaker. The workshop was organised for the students of semester III and V of under graduate and semester I and III of post graduate classes. The workshop was attended by more than 400 students. The workshop began with a welcome address by Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi. She emphasised on the importance of women empowerment and financial independence. She highlighted the importance of determination, perseverance and diligence for cracking any competitive exam. Dr Mahajan inspired the students to set goals and have a strong will power for achieving the same.

Freshers’ Party held at apeejay

‘Aarambh 2022’, a freshers party was organised at Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus. A welcome party ‘Aarambh 2022’ was organised for the new students of School of IT and School of Engineering at hotel Ambassador. The students had a great time singing, dancing and playing games. It was a time for them to develop camaraderie with their seniors, perform in various fun activities organised for them and gain confidence. The ramp walk was a spectacular event in which girls displayed poise, elegance, style and confidence. Boys too impressed the audience with their wit, style, exuberance and positive attitude in the question-answer round.

Photography exhibition at ct group

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, CT Group of Institutions, south campus, Shahpur, organised an open photography exhibition titled “Happy Shuttering.2” which received participants from across India and outside India as well. The theme for the photography was nature, expressions and products, where each participant submitted 3 photos of their mind-blowing clicks on the themes. Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group also had a detailed look at the pictures and discussed the psychology of photographers behind certain clicks with Ashish Kumar, HoD Journalism, and Mass Communication Department, and congratulated all the participants for making this exhibition a worthy one.

Inter-Class Quiz at pcm sd college

Guru Nanak Study Center of PCM SD College for Women organised an inter-class quiz competition dedicated to the Pakash Purab of Guru Ram Das Ji. Celebrating the Purab Divas, the students participated in this competition with great enthusiasm. In this competition the students were asked questions related to the life, works and religious and social institutions of Guru Ramdas Ji. On this occasion, President Shri Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal of the college Prof Pooja Parashar applauded the students for their participation. They also appreciated the efforts made by the Department of Punjabi for organising such events. The event was organised by the members of Guru Nanak Study Center Dr Simarjeet Kaur, Dr Anju Bala and Akwinder Kaur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

3
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

4
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

5
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

6
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

7
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

8
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

9
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

10
Haryana

Honeypreet is now Ruhani Didi, says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface