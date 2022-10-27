Talk show organised at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer turned actor Abhishek Singh visited Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he exhorted students to follow their passion for succeeding in life. The occasion was a youth talk-show organised by the division of student welfare. The visiting guest speaker Abhishek Singh was greeted by LPU Pro vice-chancellor Prof Dr Sanjay Modi and Deputy Director Prof Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal. Sharing his views, Singh said: “I come from a small town, middle-class family. With a steadfast mindset and hard work, I first became an IAS officer, but did not limit myself just to that. And, I ventured into the entertainment industry.” Here, he underlined that no work can be hard unless or until one has no liking for it. A work can be good or bad; good work is always a passion of self; thus, one should follow it ardently. While interacting with students he shared his proactive life and motivated them. Entering the campus, he appreciated it for its vibrancy and uniqueness.

Workshop on competitive exams

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya - Centre for Competitive Exams under the aegis of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one day workshop on tips to crack IAS and other competitive exams in the first attempt. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Madhur M Mahajan, PG Department of Economics, GGDSD College, Chandigarh, a UPSC Coach and a motivational speaker. The workshop was organised for the students of semester III and V of under graduate and semester I and III of post graduate classes. The workshop was attended by more than 400 students. The workshop began with a welcome address by Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi. She emphasised on the importance of women empowerment and financial independence. She highlighted the importance of determination, perseverance and diligence for cracking any competitive exam. Dr Mahajan inspired the students to set goals and have a strong will power for achieving the same.

Freshers’ Party held at apeejay

‘Aarambh 2022’, a freshers party was organised at Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus. A welcome party ‘Aarambh 2022’ was organised for the new students of School of IT and School of Engineering at hotel Ambassador. The students had a great time singing, dancing and playing games. It was a time for them to develop camaraderie with their seniors, perform in various fun activities organised for them and gain confidence. The ramp walk was a spectacular event in which girls displayed poise, elegance, style and confidence. Boys too impressed the audience with their wit, style, exuberance and positive attitude in the question-answer round.

Photography exhibition at ct group

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, CT Group of Institutions, south campus, Shahpur, organised an open photography exhibition titled “Happy Shuttering.2” which received participants from across India and outside India as well. The theme for the photography was nature, expressions and products, where each participant submitted 3 photos of their mind-blowing clicks on the themes. Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group also had a detailed look at the pictures and discussed the psychology of photographers behind certain clicks with Ashish Kumar, HoD Journalism, and Mass Communication Department, and congratulated all the participants for making this exhibition a worthy one.

Inter-Class Quiz at pcm sd college

Guru Nanak Study Center of PCM SD College for Women organised an inter-class quiz competition dedicated to the Pakash Purab of Guru Ram Das Ji. Celebrating the Purab Divas, the students participated in this competition with great enthusiasm. In this competition the students were asked questions related to the life, works and religious and social institutions of Guru Ramdas Ji. On this occasion, President Shri Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal of the college Prof Pooja Parashar applauded the students for their participation. They also appreciated the efforts made by the Department of Punjabi for organising such events. The event was organised by the members of Guru Nanak Study Center Dr Simarjeet Kaur, Dr Anju Bala and Akwinder Kaur.