Tally Prime Test

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of South Carolina (Beaufort) as a part of its Foreign Education Agreement Policy.

Jalandhar: To supplement the classroom learning and to broaden the scope of employability, Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, have started Tally Essential Level- 1 course. This course has been certified by Tally Education Pvt. Ltd. Company, Bengaluru. The first batch got completed and 50 students appeared in Tally Prime Tests on May 20, 21, 24 and 25. Three students got A+, 11 got A, and 36 students got B grade. The enrolment for the second batch has started for the same course.

SPORTS DAY

A sports day was organised during the ongoing summer camp in the primary and pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School. Students of nursery participated in ‘Pick the cone’ and ‘Fun with colours’, those of LKG took part in ‘Drop me first’ and ‘Collect the balls’. Games like ‘Roll Over’ and ‘Drag me to the point’ were organised for the students of UKG while students of first standard enjoyed ‘Kangaroo race’ and ‘Shift and twist’. Prizes were given to the winners. Many such fun games were conducted for students of classes second to fifth.

MoU for dual degree

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has taken another initiative to fulfil the foreign education dreams of Indian students at less cost but at high end institutions. The university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of South Carolina (Beaufort) as a part of its Foreign Education Agreement Policy. Under this MoU, students will get two plus two, three plus three schemes in various graduate and postgraduate courses of the both universities.

University positions

Student of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed well in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. In a press release, the Principal of the College Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra informed that Dhawal Anand has bagged 1st positions B.Sc. (Biotechnology)-V Semester by getting 399 marks out of 420 whereas Prerneet Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur Plaha have bagged 5th positions jointly in the same class by getting 394 marks respectively. The President of the College Governing Council, Balbir Kaur, congratulated the student and wished them success in life. Dr. Arun Dev Sharma was also present on this occasion.

Pool Party Organised

To beat the heat, a splash pool party was arranged for the toddlers of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista. Tiny tots were dressed in colourful swimming costumes, hats and flip flops for the pool party. The pool side was decorated with colourful balls and toys. The kids had a gala time and tapped their feet on rain songs. Everyone was happy to see the little tots smiling and giggling. The activity got success with the efforts of swimming instructor Ravi Kumar and Kirti Sharma.

National Conference on NEP

A National Conference on 'National Education Policy 2020: A Roadmap to Quality Education' was held at Trinity College Jalandhar in collaboration with IQAC Coordinator Assistant Professor Neetu Khanna and Assistant Professor Lt Navodita. The conference was sponsored by NAAC. On this occasion, the Dean of Faculty of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr Amit Kantas, was the keynote speaker. Kantas while discussing about the various aspects of New Education policy-2020, said that no education policy is bad and a qualified system is needed to implement the education policy.

Farewell party at DIPS

A farewell party was organised at DIPS College. The juniors organised various activities to make the day memorable for their seniors. In the beginning of the programme, student Harmandeep Kaur welcomed her teachers and seniors with flowers. After that played different types of fun games. During the programme, children performed giddha, bhangra and solo dance and recited songs.

