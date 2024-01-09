Talwara project to provide potable water to 197 villages, says Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 8

On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation, Bram Shanker Jimpa visited the Talwara Surface Water Project last evening. The project will provide clean drinking water to 197 villages of Talwara, Hajipur, Bhunga and Dasuya blocks. The project is scheduled to be completed by next year. It is pertinent to mention that through this project, a pipeline of about 231 km length is to be laid from Shah Canal Barrage.

Jimpa said that the total cost of the project is Rs 258.73 crore. After the completion of the project, the drinking water problem of the people of Kandi area is expected to get resolved. Jimpa also issued directions for timely completion of the project and instructed that the work should be of high quality.

According to the minister, the government led by Chief Minister Mann, is working with dedication towards making the state ‘Rangla Punjab’. For this purpose, all necessary facilities should be prioritised for villages. He said that the villages in which the groundwater is not fit for drinking are being connected with canal water projects.

MLA Karambir Singh Ghumman, Superintending Engineer Vijay Kumar, Executive Engineer Anuj Sharma and other officials and employees of the department were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Bram Shanker Jimpa #Hoshiarpur