Tanvi, Akarshit become U-19 state badminton champions

Jalandhar, November 20
The four-day Punjab State Junior Badminton Championship (under-19) concluded at Raizada Hansraj Stadium here on Sunday.
In girls’ singles, Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur beat Manya Ralhan of Jalandhar 21-16, 21-13. In boys’ singles, Akarshit Sharma of Gurdaspur beat Adhyan Kakkar of Amritsar 10-21, 21-14, 21-12.
In girls’ doubles, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur beat Manya Ralhan and Liza Taank 21-14, 21-16. In boys’ doubles, Mridul Jha and Adhyan Kakkar beat Akarshit and Ishaan Sharma 21-12, 16-21, 25-23. In mixed doubles final, Akarshit and Manya beat Adhyan and Taanvi 21-15, 23-21.
AAP leader Deepak Bali was the chief guest at the event. He congratulated secretary of the District Badminton Association Ritin Khanna for organising the state event. As many as 250 players from 18 districts participated in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...