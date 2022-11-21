Tanvi, Akarshit become U-19 state badminton champions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

The four-day Punjab State Junior Badminton Championship (under-19) concluded at Raizada Hansraj Stadium here on Sunday.

In girls’ singles, Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur beat Manya Ralhan of Jalandhar 21-16, 21-13. In boys’ singles, Akarshit Sharma of Gurdaspur beat Adhyan Kakkar of Amritsar 10-21, 21-14, 21-12.

In girls’ doubles, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur beat Manya Ralhan and Liza Taank 21-14, 21-16. In boys’ doubles, Mridul Jha and Adhyan Kakkar beat Akarshit and Ishaan Sharma 21-12, 16-21, 25-23. In mixed doubles final, Akarshit and Manya beat Adhyan and Taanvi 21-15, 23-21.

AAP leader Deepak Bali was the chief guest at the event. He congratulated secretary of the District Badminton Association Ritin Khanna for organising the state event. As many as 250 players from 18 districts participated in the event.