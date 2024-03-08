Tanvi declared district sports icon

Hoshiarpur, March 7
DC Komal Mittal honoured international badminton player Tanvi Sharma by declaring her as the district sports icon under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.
Recently, Tanvi had brought glory to the country by winning a gold medal in the Senior Asian Championship held in Malaysia. She said that Tanvi was a role model for the womenfolk of the district.
Tanvi (15) had won silver in the Asian Junior Championship held in China, gold in Israel Youth International in the Under-15 singles, gold in doubles, gold in the Senior National Championship held in Guwahati, apart from representing India in the World Junior Championship in US. Besides, she has won gold medals in many national level competitions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...