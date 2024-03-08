Tanvi declared district sports icon

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 7

DC Komal Mittal honoured international badminton player Tanvi Sharma by declaring her as the district sports icon under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

Recently, Tanvi had brought glory to the country by winning a gold medal in the Senior Asian Championship held in Malaysia. She said that Tanvi was a role model for the womenfolk of the district.

Tanvi (15) had won silver in the Asian Junior Championship held in China, gold in Israel Youth International in the Under-15 singles, gold in doubles, gold in the Senior National Championship held in Guwahati, apart from representing India in the World Junior Championship in US. Besides, she has won gold medals in many national level competitions.

