Teacher arrested for rape of minor girl

Jalandhar, May 28

A case of rape of a minor girl, studying in Class V, has been reported at the Jalandhar Cantt police station. The victim’s parents had alleged that a schoolteacher was sexually harassing their daughter and threatening to kill her if she revealed anything to anyone.

Acting on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under relevant Sections 376 (A) of the IPC and 4, 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the teacher, identified as Tobias Thapar, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt.

The police reportedly produced the suspect in a court today and brought him on a one-day remand. Victim’s mother, in her complaint to the police, stated that the suspect was teaching piano to her daughter in the school. She said he used to call her daughter to the old canteen side and rape her.

As per information, the victim’s mother reported in her statement that the teacher had been sexually assaulting the girl for the past few months, and had threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to anyone. She said her daughter was traumatised, and did not share anything with them as she was scared.

The police said the matter came to light after the school’s summer holidays started, and the parents observed that their daughter was acting differently and seemed traumatised. They then questioned her, and she revealed the whole matter to them. Following this, a complaint was made to the police and a case was registered in this connection.

Amritpal Sharma, SHO, Cantt, said the suspect was arrested from the Jalandhar Cantt area. He said further investigation in the case was underway.

