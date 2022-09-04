Teacher's Day celebration

Jalandhar: Teacher’s Day was observed by the St Soldier Group of Institutions. The teachers remembered Dr Radha Krishnan by paying their respects before a picture. The teachers cut the Teacher’s Day cake. Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra honoured all the teachers. She was welcomed at the campus by Principal Divpreet Kaur, staff members and students.

New BTech batch

The Regional Campus of Guru Nanak Dev University at Ladhewali welcomed the new batch of BTech 2022 students by organising an induction programme. The freshers were made aware of the BTech professional degree course and its importance in getting the students placed in top notch MNCs. Students were informed about the co-corricular activities held in the campus on regular basis. Dr Jyoteesh Malhotra, Associate Dean, motivated the new incumbents. The event was organised under the guidance of Dr Neetika Soni and Dr Harmandar Kaur and it concluded with the tour of the campus.

Skating tournament

On the second day of the 22nd Roller Skating Championship 2022, sub-junior and junior competitions were conducted at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The president of the association Dr. Rashmi Vij and other dignitaries were present. Karthik Sehgal of Swami Sant Das Public School got the first place in rink race 1 quad boys in 11-14 age group and Naitik Thakur of St Joseph’s Boys School got the first place in in-line boys group. Hargunpreet Singh of Seth Hukum Chand SD Public School won the first place in rink race-2 quad boys. In Lap-1 road quad boys in the age group 11-14, the first place was won by Lakshit Sharma, Police DAV Public School and Amarveer Singh, Swami Sant Das Public School in inline.

Block-level athletics

In Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan Block Level Athletic Competition 22, an athletic competition was organised at Government High School, Sarai Khas, in which Mehtab, a student of Class VII of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, secured the first position in 100 m race by completing it in just 15.65 seconds and also secured second position in the long jump by covering 2 metres 91 cm. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the students.

Zonal Tournament of Kho-kho

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, participated in Zonal Tournament of Kho-kho for boys and girls Under-17 category. All the participants showed true sportsmanship spirit and played for the school. The school got the second position in the tournament in both boys and girls category. President of Group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh, Vice President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl congratulated all the participants.

Lyallpur students do well in exams

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed splendidly in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc Chemistry Semester-IV. Dean Academic Affairs of the College Prof Jasreen Kaur informed that Roshne, Charanpreet Kaur and Bandana Nautiyal bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions by getting 1,554, 1,532 and 1,499 marks out of 1,675 respectively whereas Harleen Kaur, Palak, Shaina Palta, Sukhveer Kaur, Sunaina, Malkeet Kaur, Priya, Shelley Sharman and Kashish Kansra bagged distinctions in the same class. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur and Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students.

Fashion designing results

The students of PG Department of Fashion Designing, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, have brought laurels to the institution. Loveleen Akhtar of M. Sc. FD Sem IV got 5th position in University and scored 92%. Parminder Kaur of M. Sc. FD Sem II also got 5th position in University and scored 90.55%. Anmol of the same class scored 89.27%. Principal Dr Navjot congratulated the students and wished for their bright future and success.

Sports competition

Students of DIPS and GB School Begowal performed well in various sports. They not only won gold but also made a place in the district-level teams also. Principal Yukti Dogra said that 23 students of the school have been selected for the district level team. Along with this, the teams won three gold, three silver, two bronze medals. DIPS School girls won 1st in U-19 Tug of War, Chase, 3rd in U-17 Kho-Kho cimpetition. In boys category DIPS School team won gold in under-19 Chess, DIPS GB School Team in under-19 National Style Kabaddi, Chess, dips school under-19 Tug of War team team won Silver, Dips School Team in Under 19 National Style Kabaddi won bronze.

Hindi Declamation Contest

Sai Ananta of Class VII brought name and fame to MGN Public School, Kapurthala, by bagging the first prize in the Sahodaya Inter-School Hindi Declamation Contest. Mannat Passi of Class X also brought honour to her institution by participating in this contest. RS Mehta, Manager, congratulated both the students on this occasion. He encouraged the other students of the school to enhance their participation in such events.

Youth Pulse Newsline

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya released the annual issue of Youth Pulse Newsline. This Newsline consists of all the achievements of KMVites in extra curricular activities at university, state and national levels. The Newsline enlists the names of all students who have made KMV proud by outshining in various activities. TNS