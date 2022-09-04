 Teacher's Day celebration : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Teacher's Day celebration

Teacher's Day celebration

St Soldier Group of Institutions observe Teacher's Day. Tribune photo

Jalandhar: Teacher’s Day was observed by the St Soldier Group of Institutions. The teachers remembered Dr Radha Krishnan by paying their respects before a picture. The teachers cut the Teacher’s Day cake. Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra honoured all the teachers. She was welcomed at the campus by Principal Divpreet Kaur, staff members and students.

New BTech batch

The Regional Campus of Guru Nanak Dev University at Ladhewali welcomed the new batch of BTech 2022 students by organising an induction programme. The freshers were made aware of the BTech professional degree course and its importance in getting the students placed in top notch MNCs. Students were informed about the co-corricular activities held in the campus on regular basis. Dr Jyoteesh Malhotra, Associate Dean, motivated the new incumbents. The event was organised under the guidance of Dr Neetika Soni and Dr Harmandar Kaur and it concluded with the tour of the campus.

Skating tournament

On the second day of the 22nd Roller Skating Championship 2022, sub-junior and junior competitions were conducted at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The president of the association Dr. Rashmi Vij and other dignitaries were present. Karthik Sehgal of Swami Sant Das Public School got the first place in rink race 1 quad boys in 11-14 age group and Naitik Thakur of St Joseph’s Boys School got the first place in in-line boys group. Hargunpreet Singh of Seth Hukum Chand SD Public School won the first place in rink race-2 quad boys. In Lap-1 road quad boys in the age group 11-14, the first place was won by Lakshit Sharma, Police DAV Public School and Amarveer Singh, Swami Sant Das Public School in inline.

Block-level athletics

In Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan Block Level Athletic Competition 22, an athletic competition was organised at Government High School, Sarai Khas, in which Mehtab, a student of Class VII of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, secured the first position in 100 m race by completing it in just 15.65 seconds and also secured second position in the long jump by covering 2 metres 91 cm. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the students.

Zonal Tournament of Kho-kho

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, participated in Zonal Tournament of Kho-kho for boys and girls Under-17 category. All the participants showed true sportsmanship spirit and played for the school. The school got the second position in the tournament in both boys and girls category. President of Group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh, Vice President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl congratulated all the participants.

Lyallpur students do well in exams

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed splendidly in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc Chemistry Semester-IV. Dean Academic Affairs of the College Prof Jasreen Kaur informed that Roshne, Charanpreet Kaur and Bandana Nautiyal bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions by getting 1,554, 1,532 and 1,499 marks out of 1,675 respectively whereas Harleen Kaur, Palak, Shaina Palta, Sukhveer Kaur, Sunaina, Malkeet Kaur, Priya, Shelley Sharman and Kashish Kansra bagged distinctions in the same class. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur and Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students.

Fashion designing results

The students of PG Department of Fashion Designing, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, have brought laurels to the institution. Loveleen Akhtar of M. Sc. FD Sem IV got 5th position in University and scored 92%. Parminder Kaur of M. Sc. FD Sem II also got 5th position in University and scored 90.55%. Anmol of the same class scored 89.27%. Principal Dr Navjot congratulated the students and wished for their bright future and success.

Sports competition

Students of DIPS and GB School Begowal performed well in various sports. They not only won gold but also made a place in the district-level teams also. Principal Yukti Dogra said that 23 students of the school have been selected for the district level team. Along with this, the teams won three gold, three silver, two bronze medals. DIPS School girls won 1st in U-19 Tug of War, Chase, 3rd in U-17 Kho-Kho cimpetition. In boys category DIPS School team won gold in under-19 Chess, DIPS GB School Team in under-19 National Style Kabaddi, Chess, dips school under-19 Tug of War team team won Silver, Dips School Team in Under 19 National Style Kabaddi won bronze.

Hindi Declamation Contest

Sai Ananta of Class VII brought name and fame to MGN Public School, Kapurthala, by bagging the first prize in the Sahodaya Inter-School Hindi Declamation Contest. Mannat Passi of Class X also brought honour to her institution by participating in this contest. RS Mehta, Manager, congratulated both the students on this occasion. He encouraged the other students of the school to enhance their participation in such events.

Youth Pulse Newsline

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya released the annual issue of Youth Pulse Newsline. This Newsline consists of all the achievements of KMVites in extra curricular activities at university, state and national levels. The Newsline enlists the names of all students who have made KMV proud by outshining in various activities. TNS

KMV releases issue of Youth Pulse Newsline. Tribune photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill tweets 'shaving se kya problem hai'; users troll Punjabi actor saying 'then start from your home, ask your grandfather to shave'

2
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

4
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

5
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

6
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

7
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

8
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Entertainment

Delhi Police question Nora Fatehi in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

India won’t join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out ‘friction points’

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'

JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends