Teachers’ Day: Four get state awards

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Four individuals from the Education Department here received state awards from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

Rajeev Joshi, Deputy DEO, Senior Secondary, won the administrative award for his exceptional work in the field of education. The Education Department had released a list of a total of 80 teachers.

Dharmender Raina, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Nakodar, and Ram Asra, Principal of GSSS, Adampur, won state teacher awards. IE Assistant Teacher Rakesh Kumar from Government Primary School (GPS), Bhangala, won a special award.

