Teacher’s Day: Her e-lectures on English are a big hit

Lessons proposed by NCERT for broadcast, are on govt app

Dimpy Khurana delivers a lecture at SCERT Office in Mohali. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 4

The classroom teaching techniques in government schools have undergone a revamp, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Many teachers have now realised that when learning is fun, it positively affects the performance of students. Therefore, they are learning and adopting different teaching approaches these days.

The story of Nawanshahr-based government teacher Dimpy Khurana is no different. Till 2019, like other teachers, her way of teaching was restricted to chalkboard and asking students to recite and memorise the content. But the pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise for her as she looked beyond the traditional ways of teaching and learnt the modern approaches towards learning.

“Even before the pandemic, many private schools had their own school apps and their teachers were also aware of the online teaching methods. But for the government schools, it was a whole new concept. Students didn’t have personal smart phones, even many teachers were not tech savvy, nor did we have the infrastructure or broadband services. Still, we didn’t give up and instead of thinking of the problems, we looked out for solutions,” said Dimpy Khurana, an English teacher at Government High School, Alachaur, in Nawanshahr, who is known for her e-lectures now across India.

She said she along with her colleagues came up with the e-lectures concept when they were delivering online classes during Covid-19. “When students started giving feedback on e-lectures, and shared their feeling that they enjoy this more than classroom learning, I felt motivated. Thereafter, there was no looking back for me, and I worked on getting better with my e-lectures,” she added.

Dimpy said her audio and video lectures were recommended by the NCERT for broadcasting on DTH TV channels and on radio. “As many as 30 e-lectures of mine on different topics are part of the syllabus of Classes VI to X.

These are on the Punjab Educare App of the state government. Besides, I was invited as a resource person for training to district mentors for improving English skills at SCERT office, Mohali, in May,” she added.

Apart from this, Dimpy is also developing content for English workbooks for Classes VI to IX. She said the English workbooks for the session 2021-22, which students were studying at present, had been made by her and other English teachers. “These workbooks contain English exercises and a wide range of innovative methods, activities, practice sheets based on the prescribed syllabus, to make the teaching and learning of English interesting, easy and effective,” she said.

She had also contributed in preparing and reviewing modules on ‘Early Childhood Education and Educational Technology’ under the New Education Policy. She has received appreciation for her efforts from SCERT, All India Human Rights and Education Department among other organisations.

Prepared NEP modules

  • As many as 30 e-lectures made by Dimpy Khurana, a govt teacher in Nawanshahr, are part of the syllabus of Classes VI to X. She is now developing content for English workbooks for Classes VI to IX
  • The English workbooks for the session 2021-22, which students are studying at present, have been made by her and other English teachers. She has also trained district mentors for improving English skills
  • Besides, Khurana contributed in preparing and reviewing modules on ‘Early Childhood Education and Educational Technology’ under the New Education Policy

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

