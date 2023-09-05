Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, September 4

In an attempt to introduce newer concepts in teaching and helping the children take to various digital aids for learning, this English lecturer from Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Pandori Nijjaran, Adampur, has been taking the lead in Jalandhar.

Having an experience of nearly 20 years in teaching and indulging in a lot of experimentation since then, Suresh Kumar has come up with a unique app “EBC Jalandhar”, which aims at boosting the English writing and speaking skills of the Class VI and XII students.

“The app is based on their syllabus wherein we have put several videos for their thorough understanding of topics, worksheets for practice, quizzes to quickly test them, activities on phonetics and also free downloadable resource material in PDF format for their easy, quick assistance,” he said.

Suresh Kumar, who is MA in English and UGC-NET-qualified lecturer, said: “The idea to develop the app came in 2021 during Covid times. Teachers from different schools were making videos from home and uploading them on the school groups. I got collated all such videos and put them on a portal, www.ebcjalandhar.com, for easy perusal, whenever required. Later, I realised that kids found the same information in app form to be more user-friendly. At present, we are uploading all updates, including newer videos, English laboratory activities, audios, videos, new practice sheets, question bank, model test papers, grammar help books, etc., on both portal as well as the app. The app has had 5K downloads and over 84K visitors”.

In the portal and app, he uses his name as Zorba Kumar to seek feedback from the users.

Suresh Kumar, who is also the block in-charge of Adampur for the past two years, said his school has around eight projectors. “So it is not just me, but almost every teacher on the campus was using audio-visual aids for better understanding of all subjects,” he shared.