Teachers demand rollback of decision on retirement age

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 3

On a joint call by the Management Federation, the Principals’ Association and the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), a protests were held across colleges of the region here on Friday.

To oppose the decision of the government to lower the retirement age of aided college teachers from 60 years to 58 years, a dharna was held from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women president (Jalandhar Unit of PCCTU) Rupali Razdan criticised the decision of the Punjab Goverment and motivated the teachers for the upcoming struggle. In her address, Principal Navjot Kaur stated, “We had supported AAP in the hope of having better policies, but this government’s poor policies on higher education have forced us to think otherwise.” She warned that the government would face consequences if it did not roll back the decision.