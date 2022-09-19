Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 18

Block and tehsil-level primary school games have come to an end. Now, the winners from tehsils have qualified for the district-level games which will start in the end of the month. During the games, a lot of new talent was found at the primary school level where kids from economically weaker sections performed well.

Rurka Kalan, with students; and principal Buta Ram motivates players.

Although no proper training is given at the primary level as there are no teachers of physical education in the schools, teachers of other subjects ensured that they identified the best talent and provided training to the budding players.

Six staff members of Government Primary School (Girls) Rurka Kalan, who realised the importance of good diet for the budding players and also took notice of the fact that almost every student was without proper playing kit to play on the ground. The Head Teacher of the school Buta Ram started imparting training to the kids, he along with other staff members decided to take care of kids diet. Everyday the players were given daliya and eggs in the evening. Teachers shelled out money from their pocket and arranged nutritious meals for their school players.

Buta Ram said, “I have noticed the kids are from lower middle class families and were not able to afford good and healthy diet. I couldn’t just put another burden on them and also wanted to ensure that they were healthy and not exhausted by the end of the day. Thus, we all decided to do something for the young players.”