Teachers protest, seek release of salaries

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

A protest was held by teachers facing a financial crisis due to non-payment of salaries outside the office of the District Education Officer here on Friday.

Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, Jalandhar, convener Karnail Phillaur, Surinder Puari, Kulwinder SIngh Josan, Navpreet Singh Balli, Gurmeet Singh Kotli, Kuldeep Singh and Gurmej Lal Heer, among other leaders, questioned the state government on the non-release of salary for two months.

They said in many districts teachers had not received salaries for the months of January and February due to paucity of funds. Owing to this, teachers have been subjected to financial crisis.

On the call given by the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, demand letters had been issued through DEOs to the Principal Secretary and the Education Minister warning them that if salaries were not released until March 3, they would hold state-wide dharnas on March 4 outside the offices of District Education Officer against the Education Department and government officials.

Leaders said due to non-release of salaries for January and February in time, teachers were forced to face fines and penalties due to their inability to repay loans. The pending dues of teachers had also not been released due to partial implementation of the Pay Commission recommendations. They said medical claims for treatment for which they had paid through their nose were also not being received.

They said officials were not serious about payment of salaries to teachers. They warned that if funds were not released and their salaries not paid until March 10 then they will intensify their struggle.