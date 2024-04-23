Teachers seek exemptions in poll duty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

A delegation of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, under the leadership of its district president and state press secretary Karnail Phillaur and assistant state press secretary Ganesh Bhagat met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum regarding the demands of teachers and employees concerning the Lok Sabha elections.

The union leaders demanded from the district administration that employees suffering from handicap/chronic disease should be exempted from election duty.

They also demanded that pregnant teachers should be exempted. If any couple had been deputed for poll duty, the woman should be exempted. Also, arrangements for voting such as giving and depositing election materials should be done in a smooth and simple manner so that employees do not face inconvenience.

The teachers also demanded more counters for depositing election-related material and also that written instructions regarding this should be given in advance at the time of delivery of materials. Other demands include honorarium for the reserve staff on duty and not denying ex-India leave to employees who have already booked tickets to go abroad.

The teachers also demanded that election duties be assigned near their native places, widows/divorced female teachers should be exempted, election rehearsal should be held at the local level, teacher/employee already engaged in poll related work, should not be allocated multiple duties.

The teachers also demanded that the safety of election staff be ensured.

