Teachers’ union asks Punjab Government to complete process of transfers

Jalandhar, June 24
Government Teachers’ Union (GTU), Punjab, president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, general secretary Gurbinder Singh Saskaur, treasurer Amandeep Sharma, assistant press secretary Ganesh Bhagat have asked the Punjab Government that the process of transfers, started in March in the Education Department, should be completed because the transfer portal was opened in that month and applications were received from teachers.
But due to the Lok Sabha elections, the work of transfers could not be completed. The Lok Sabha election process has ended. After this, due to the Jalandhar by-election till July 13 and due to the election code, all distant teachers of Punjab are waiting for the portal to be opened by the Education Department.
They said the Education Department should have completed the changes immediately after the Lok Sabha election results. Now the June holiday vacation is coming to an end and the Jalandhar by-elections are to be held on July 10. The leaders of the teachers’ union have asked officials of the Education and Training Department of Punjab that the portal for changes should be opened immediately after the declaration of the result of the Jalandhar LS poll.
