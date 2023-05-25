Teachers’ union to protest in Mohali on June 1

Jalandhar, May 24
The Government Teachers Union (GTU) announced on Wednesday that the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha would organise a protest in Mohali on June 1 to demand the prompt resolution of teachers’ issues, particularly the long-pending promotions.
The union highlighted that promotions from the primary to master cadre, as well as other groups, had been pending for the past five years.
Teachers emphasised that the issue of promotions had been raised with the Education Minister in past several panel meetings, and assurances had been given
that a solution would be provided within a month. However, no progress had been made on the matter so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN