Teachers’ union to protest in Mohali on June 1

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

The Government Teachers Union (GTU) announced on Wednesday that the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha would organise a protest in Mohali on June 1 to demand the prompt resolution of teachers’ issues, particularly the long-pending promotions.

The union highlighted that promotions from the primary to master cadre, as well as other groups, had been pending for the past five years.

Teachers emphasised that the issue of promotions had been raised with the Education Minister in past several panel meetings, and assurances had been given

that a solution would be provided within a month. However, no progress had been made on the matter so far.