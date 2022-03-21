Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Dist witnessed intense protests ahead of poll over the issue

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 20

While welcoming the decision of the AAP government to fill 25,000 posts in various government departments, the unemployed government employees’ fraternity has raised more questions.

Of the 25,000 government posts released by the AAP, 10,000 are for police personnel. We want to know how many of the remaining 15,000 are meant for the Education Department? We welcome the AAP’s decision. But we are waiting until the government’s swearing-in process to be completed. Then we will raise our demands as well. Deepak Thakur, leader of BEd TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union

While the state was witness to some very intense protests by unemployed teachers and employees until days before the election code of conduct (for the 2022 poll) was implemented, the same unemployed employed and teachers now demand to know how many jobs will they get among the newly announced posts announced by the state’s new government.

Key employees who held protests right before the elections in Jalandhar, included the BEd TET Pass Unemployed Union, ETT Union, teachers of various sports positions and health workers. While overall over 50,000 unemployed employees demand jobs in various government departments, teachers said they hope the government will soon make a declaration regarding them too.

Deepak Thakur, leader of the BEd TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union, said, “Of the 25,000 government posts released by the AAP, 10,000 are for police personnel. We want to know how many of the remaining 15,000 are meant for the Education Department?”

“We welcome the AAP’s decision. But we are waiting until the government’s swearing in process to be completed. Then we will raise our demands as well. With the coming of the AAP government, the process of filling posts which were released by the outgoing Congress government, was also stalled. Of those posts, 10,000 were for police personnel and the remaining 10,000 to 12,000 were for teachers. We don’t know the status of those posts yet so we would like the present government to come clear on that too. Also while the age for applying for a job in neigbouring states has been increased to 42, we also want the Punjab government should increase it to 42. We have spent our lives demanding jobs. Many of us have aged as we have been awaiting jobs for years,” he said.

Jagseer Pradhan, member of the 873 Unemployed DPE Union, said, “There are over 50,000 unemployed government employees who are members of unions fighting for their rights. They include DPEs, PTIs, Multipurpose Health Workers, Contractual employees, etc. The government’s declaration of 25,000 government jobs is welcome. But a declaration on all these unions is awaited. We have all waited long for jobs.”

Notably, while unions say there are over 50,000 unemployed employees in the state, these include members of the following unemployed unions - PTI Union (546), DPE Union (873), B.ED TET Pass (15 - 16,000), ETT Union (15 to 16,000), Multipurpose Health Workers (5,000), Contractual Employees (7-8,000).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

4
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Open House: Shouldn’t the govt ensure that social welfare schemes reach every section of society?

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana