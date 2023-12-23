Team Raja Sahib wins Hoshiarpur Cricket League

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

The United Hoshiarpur Cricket League Season 9 was organised in Hoshiarpur. The final match of the league was played between Team Raja Sahib and Trophy Fighters. Trophy Fighters won the toss and chose to bat first. The team scored 151 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Harry contributed 38 runs, Harmandeep 28 and Shubham 24 runs for their side. Bowling for Team Raja Sahib, Vishal Banga took three wickets and Hairal Vashishth took two wickets.

Chasing the target, Team Raja Sahib won the trophy by scoring 152 runs at the loss of five wickets in 18.2 overs.

Satnam contributed 42 runs, Karan Virat 32 runs, Hairal Vashisth 21 runs and Naresh Kaushal 12 runs for the winning side. Former national cricketer Kuldeep Dhami congratulated the players.

